Tons of Levi's Jeans Are Less Than $50 at Target Right Now

The beginning of August could be the perfect time to shop for fall fashion. The change of seasons feels within reach, but there's still plenty of weeks left to curate the cool weather wardrobe of your dreams. Plus, the time frame tends to align with countless incredible sales. Some, like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, are widely publicized every year. Others may keep a low profile, but they're still totally worth shopping.
Target's women's denim sale is one of the best under-the-radar promotions we've seen this month. More than 100 top-rated styles have seen price cuts for the occasion, including jeans from brands like Levi's and Universal Thread. Prices start at $15 for a tapered high-rise pair shoppers call their "new favorite jeans," and they're available in straight and plus sizes.
Here are 9 must-see women's denim deals available at Target right now:
- Universal Thread High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $15 (orig. $19.99)
- Ava & Viv Plus-Size Mid-Rise Distressed Straight Jeans, $25 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's High-Rise Low Pro Straight Jeans, $48.99 at checkout (orig. $59.99)
- Levi's 711 Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $48.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Motherhood Maternity Secret Fit Belly Skinny Leg Maternity Jeans, $25 (orig. $39.98)
- Denizen from Levi's Women's Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $25 (orig. $28)
- Levi's Plus-Size Mid-Rise Classic Bootcut Jeans, $41.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel Mid-Rise Over Belly Distressed Maternity Jeans, $25 (orig. $29.99)
- Ava & Viv Medium Wash Plus-Size Vintage Skinny Jeans, $15 (orig. $19.99)
Standout pairs include the Ava & Viv Plus-Size Mid-Rise Distressed Straight Jeans, which are available in sizes 14W to 30W. Their cropped, five-pocket design is cut from stretch denim for optimal mobility and comfort. Meanwhile, the Levi's High-Rise Low Pro Straight Jeans look like they were plucked straight from an influencer's TikTok account — in the best way possible. They're available in four colors, like black and a distressed blue with added rips at the knees.
Even maternity jeans have had their prices slashed. When sorting the sale's products by best-sellers, this pair from Motherhood Maternity rises to the top of the list, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they made to last through all stages of pregnancy, but at $25, they're 37 percent off their original price.
Like most great sales, Target's discounted denim offerings are only available for a limited time. You have through August 14 to secure the impressive deals, but beware: Select sizes and styles are already sold out, and more are flying off shelves as we speak.
