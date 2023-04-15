Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here with Tons of Colorfully Printed Pieces Starting at $15

Find warm weather styles from Fe Noel, Rhode, and Agua Bendita

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on April 15, 2023 08:00 AM

Target Spring Designer Collection Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Spring is most definitely in the air, and nothing marks the return of warm weather better than Target's Spring Designer Collection.

This season, Target teamed up with three designers, Fe Noel, Rhode, and Agua Bendita, to create exclusive, limited-time only pieces for capsule wardrobes. The collections are now available, but like all of Target's highly anticipated designer drops, this is one sure to sell out quickly.

While each collection brings its own unique flavor, you can expect vibrant prints and pops of color, along with beachy energy throughout. As you get your virtual cart ready for action, look for items, like island-printed swimsuits, flowy wrap tops with matching skirts, and accessories, like patterned tote bags, that you can take with you everywhere, all season long. There are pieces for every style and budget, with prices ranging from $15 to $48. The best part? Most options are available for a wallet-friendly $35 or less. Pieces from the new collections come in sizes XXS to 4X and 00 to 30W, along with plus sizes.

As the weather continues to heat up, now is an ideal time to update your spring and summer wardrobe with looks that will keep you comfortable and cool. Keep reading for more about these designer collabs, and shop some of our favorites from them below.

Fe Noel x Target

This lifestyle brand from designer Felisha ″Fe″ Noel is deeply influenced by her Caribbean heritage and philosophy to "make life beautiful." It features bold, island-inspired prints, metallics, and flowy designs that combine style with comfort. Swimsuits, beach coverups, and matching sets are all in the mix, along with summer-ready accessories like crochet tote bags.

Fe Noel x Target Women's Palm Leaf Contrast Print Exaggerated Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress
Target

Buy It! Fe Noel x Target Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $45; target.com

Fe Noel x Target Women's Metallic High Leg Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Buy It! Fe Noel x Target Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; target.com

Rhode x Target

Add playful pieces to your wardrobe with the Rhode collection from founders and lifelong friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. Summer is the ideal time to experiment with fun prints, including the brand's large florals and textured designs that incorporate ruffles and scalloped edges. Pieces are reflective of the meaningful places its founders have connections to, from India to New York. And don't forget to protect your eyes by snagging a pair of sunglasses like these cat-eye frames.

RHODE x Target Women's Tie-Front Puff Sleeve Cover Up Dress
Target

Buy It! Rhode x Target Tie-Front Puff Sleeve Cover Up Dress, $30; target.com

RHODE x Target Zinnia Floral Print Oversized Tote Bag
Target

Buy It! Rhode x Target Zinnia Floral Print Oversized Tote Bag, $35; target.com

Agua Bendita x Target

Agua Bendita is a label that hails from the Colombia-born duo Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, whose designs include beach-inspired streetwear. The brand's incorporation of Colombian culture is reflected in its range of floral prints found on items like wrap tops and lightweight pareos. With clothing and accessories in patterns inspired by land and sea, you'll be summer-ready with the click of a button.

Agua Bendita x Target Women's Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit
Target

Buy It! Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit, $45; target.com

Agua Bendita x Target Women's Palm Print Halter Neck Mini Dress
Target

Buy It! Agua Bendita x Target Palm Print Halter Neck Mini Dress, $35; target.com

Keep scrolling for more spring and summer styles from Target's new designer collections, but grab your favorites quickly as sizes are bound to sell out soon.

Fe Noel x Target Small Crochet Tote Bag
Target

Buy It! Fe Noel x Target Small Crochet Tote Bag, $30; target.com

RHODE x Target Women's Large Leafy Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress
Target

Buy It! Rhode x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress, $35; target.com

Agua Bendita x Target Women's Romantic Floral Print Flutter Sleeve Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target

Buy It! Agua Bendita x Target Floral Print Flutter Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit, $45; target.com

Agua Bendita x Target 72"x40" Deep Sea Print/Seahorse Print Microfiber Beach Towel
Target

Buy It! Agua Bendita x Target Deep Sea Print Microfiber Beach Towel, $20; target.com

RHODE x Target Women's Retro Cateye Sunglasses
Target

Buy It! Rhode x Target Retro Cateye Sunglasses, $15; target.com

