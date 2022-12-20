I Stock Up on Target Sweaters Every Winter, and These On-Sale Styles Start at Just $11

I look forward to winter every year — not because of all the holiday gatherings, but because it's officially sweater weather.

Easy to wear with leggings or bundled up under a cozy coat, a good sweater is a closet go-to. And as a shopping writer, I'm constantly on the hunt for deals on this winter outfit staple, and my most recent search didn't take me long at all. That's because I turned to a retailer that has never failed me in the sweater department: Target.

Right now, Target has several sweaters from its popular in-house brands that are 40 percent off. So below, I've gathered effortless sale styles, from a textured crewneck pullover to a classic oversized cardigan. Read on to see more sweaters and grab them before they sell out.

Target

Target Sweaters on Sale

Whether you're feeling inspired by a celeb's winter sweater style or just in the mood for a new V-neck sweater, Target's vast sweater selection can cater to a range of desires. I've already started stocking up by purchasing this cozy cardigan, which I wear roughly three times per week; I love how I can easily layer it with a tank top or fitted tee. I have it in black and am already looking to get another one of the seven available colors, especially while it's on sale for $17.

I'm not the only one giving this cardigan five stars. One shopper, who has the sweater in two colors, said that it's "great to dress up or down" and gave style notes on wearing it at home or out to dinner. Another review, who called out the style's flattering hip length, also said the cardigan is "warm without being too heavy," and I couldn't agree more.

(Psst: I've also been eyeing this matching sweater set with a ribbed cardigan and sweater tank, each of which is under $20.)

Target

Buy It! A New Day Collared Polo Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com

Another Target style that I got recently is this collared pullover sweater. I wanted something different than a basic crewneck, and as soon as I saw this polo style, I immediately added it to my cart. Aside from the collared V-neckline, I adore the ribbed-knit finish that goes all the way down to the cuffs. I've worn this out to dinner with friends, at the office, and while running errands sans overheating, which is a big problem for me with sweaters.

One shopper called this sweater "comfy and classy all in one," while another said it's "superbly soft" and that they purchased it in two colors. Even better, now that it's on sale, this sweater is just $17.

Target

Buy It! A New Day Fuzzy Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com

And I'm not usually one for colorful sweaters, but I think I need this fuzzy sweater. It's giving Emily in Paris, and I love the multicolored stripes for winter (it's also available in black and white). Plus, I can't stop thinking about the reviewer who described the sweater "as if your favorite comforting blanket [was] suddenly wearable." For yet another colorful statement style, this slogan sweater for $18 will do the trick.

Don't miss out on grabbing your new favorite sweaters for 40 percent off while this Target sale lasts.

Target

Buy It! A New Day Crewneck Slogan Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com

Target

Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge Ribbed Cardigan, $15 (orig. $25); target.com

Target

Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge Sweater Tank, $10.80 (orig. $18); target.com

Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $15 (orig. $25); target.com

Target

Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge V-Neck Sweater, $13.20 (orig. $22); target.com

Target

Buy It! A New Day Button-Front Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com

Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Cable Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com

Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.