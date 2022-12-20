Lifestyle Fashion I Stock Up on Target Sweaters Every Winter, and These On-Sale Styles Start at Just $11 I’m going back for another cardigan while it’s 40 percent off By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target I look forward to winter every year — not because of all the holiday gatherings, but because it's officially sweater weather. Easy to wear with leggings or bundled up under a cozy coat, a good sweater is a closet go-to. And as a shopping writer, I'm constantly on the hunt for deals on this winter outfit staple, and my most recent search didn't take me long at all. That's because I turned to a retailer that has never failed me in the sweater department: Target. Right now, Target has several sweaters from its popular in-house brands that are 40 percent off. So below, I've gathered effortless sale styles, from a textured crewneck pullover to a classic oversized cardigan. Read on to see more sweaters and grab them before they sell out. Target Target Sweaters on Sale A New Day Open Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28) A New Day Collared Polo Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $16.80 (orig. $28) Universal Thread Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $15 (orig. $25) A New Day Fine Gauge Ribbed Cardigan, $15 (orig. $25) A New Day Fine Gauge Sweater Tank, $10.80 (orig. $18) A New Day Crewneck Slogan Sweater, $18 (orig. $30) Universal Thread Cable Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30) A New Day Button-Front Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28) A New Day Fine Gauge V-Neck Sweater, $13.20 (orig. $22) A New Day Fuzzy Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Whether you're feeling inspired by a celeb's winter sweater style or just in the mood for a new V-neck sweater, Target's vast sweater selection can cater to a range of desires. I've already started stocking up by purchasing this cozy cardigan, which I wear roughly three times per week; I love how I can easily layer it with a tank top or fitted tee. I have it in black and am already looking to get another one of the seven available colors, especially while it's on sale for $17. Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month I'm not the only one giving this cardigan five stars. One shopper, who has the sweater in two colors, said that it's "great to dress up or down" and gave style notes on wearing it at home or out to dinner. Another review, who called out the style's flattering hip length, also said the cardigan is "warm without being too heavy," and I couldn't agree more. (Psst: I've also been eyeing this matching sweater set with a ribbed cardigan and sweater tank, each of which is under $20.) Target Buy It! A New Day Collared Polo Ribbed Pullover Sweater, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com Another Target style that I got recently is this collared pullover sweater. I wanted something different than a basic crewneck, and as soon as I saw this polo style, I immediately added it to my cart. Aside from the collared V-neckline, I adore the ribbed-knit finish that goes all the way down to the cuffs. I've worn this out to dinner with friends, at the office, and while running errands sans overheating, which is a big problem for me with sweaters. One shopper called this sweater "comfy and classy all in one," while another said it's "superbly soft" and that they purchased it in two colors. Even better, now that it's on sale, this sweater is just $17. Target Buy It! A New Day Fuzzy Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com And I'm not usually one for colorful sweaters, but I think I need this fuzzy sweater. It's giving Emily in Paris, and I love the multicolored stripes for winter (it's also available in black and white). Plus, I can't stop thinking about the reviewer who described the sweater "as if your favorite comforting blanket [was] suddenly wearable." For yet another colorful statement style, this slogan sweater for $18 will do the trick. Don't miss out on grabbing your new favorite sweaters for 40 percent off while this Target sale lasts. Target Buy It! A New Day Crewneck Slogan Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com Target Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge Ribbed Cardigan, $15 (orig. $25); target.com Target Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge Sweater Tank, $10.80 (orig. $18); target.com Target Buy It! Universal Thread Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $15 (orig. $25); target.com Target Buy It! A New Day Fine Gauge V-Neck Sweater, $13.20 (orig. $22); target.com Target Buy It! A New Day Button-Front Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com Target Buy It! Universal Thread Cable Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $18 (orig. $30); target.com Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Cinnamon-Scented Candle 'Smells Like Christmas' — and It's on Sale Right Now This Levoit Air Purifier with 64,000 Five-Star Ratings Was Just Trending on Amazon BaubleBar's End-of-Year Sale Is Filled with Must-Have Jewelry for New Year's Eve