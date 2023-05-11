Target's Huge Summer Sandals Sale Has 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Shoes That Start Just at $8

Target Summer Sandals Sale Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

From the ankle down, the spring into summer transition involves a three-step process: slough the dead skin from your heels, add some color to your toenails, and invest in a comfy, breathable pair of sandals for everyday wear.

Regardless of where you currently stand, the nearing of Memorial Day makes now an ideal time to shop for those comfortable sandals. And right now, Target is having a huge sale on sandals that are versatile enough to wear with virtually anything. Target's shoe deals include hundreds of styles up to 20 percent off, and prices start at just $8.

Affordable, stylish, and supportive sandals include slides that mold to your feet, braided and criss-cross options, easy-to-walk-in platforms and wedges, and much more. You may even want to stock up and grab multiple pairs before the sale ends on May 14. We browsed through tons of options to find some of the most comfortable, shopper-loved styles for everyday wear and special occasions.

Comfortable Sandals on Sale at Target

Target's version of the popular celeb-worn style, the Eva two band slides are available in summer-ready colors like marbled light pink, bright yellow, turquoise, and coral, along with more earthy hues, including black, white, and olive green. The most appealing feature? The current price is just $8, so you can get them in all of your favorite shades.The waterproof slip-ons feature two adjustable buckle straps and are designed for a medium width. One shopper said the sandals have "arch support and molding to feel so comfy," despite their plastic material, while another agreed that they "feel like a cloud." Shoppers suggest sizing down as they run a bit big.

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Shade & Shore Neida Eva Two Band Slide Sandals, $8 (orig. $10); target.com

If you're looking to slightly elevate your look, the Estelle Slides in tan will wrap your feet up with a subtle sparkle without compromising comfort. The thin straps offer light support so your feet stay put in the shoe, while the textured sole prevents slipping. Grab them quickly as sizes and colors are already selling out. Shoppers are trading in their heels for this dressed-up sandal that one person said "don't slide off" your feet like similar sandals do.

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! A New Day Estelle Slide Sandals, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); target.com

For a simple summer style, these slides are ideal for slipping on easily. The cushioned insole keeps the soles of your feet supported, while the textured rubber outsole makes this style a breeze to walk in. Plus, they're available in six vibrant shades to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. One reviewer called the slides "ridiculously comfortable," while another said they can "walk all day in them without [their] feet hurting."

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! A New Day Lulu Slide Sandals, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com

Add some height to your style — 2.75 inches to be exact — with these woven band block heels that come in cream and light brown. The thick heel makes them more wearable, and despite the heel, they're "easy to walk in and wear for several hours," according to one shopper. The reviewer also noted that they "make the perfect summer wedding guest shoe."

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Nikola Mule Heels, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com

If you prefer a sandal with straps around the ankle to keep your foot secure, this strappy style has that in a knotted look. They're also designed with a cushioned footbed to provide support even in a flat style.The sandals are "teacher-approved," with one saying they're "very comfortable even after all day on [their] feet." The teacher also shared that they "can stand in [their] class all day and still come home and cook supper in them," and also noted that "they wiped clean" after getting dirty while coaching baseball.

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! A New Day Lara Ankle Strap Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); target.com

If your shoe closet can use a little summer boost, Target's sandals sale happening now is a good opportunity to add to it. Find even more styles on sale below.

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Rian Slide Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Shade & Shore Andrea Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Wild Fable Macy Mule Heels, $24 (orig. $30); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! A New Day Lucy Braided Slide Sandals, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Desi Wedge Sandals, $27.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! Muk Luks Pool Party Slides, $24.99 (orig. $30); target.com

Target Summer Sandals Sale
Target

Buy It! A New Day Prim Platform Sandals, $27.99 (orig. $34.99); target.com

