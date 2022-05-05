Target Has All of Spring's Biggest Dress Trends for 40% Off Right Now
Spring's most popular dress trends? They've been spotted on so many of our favorite celebrities in recent weeks.
While Ava Phillippe and Mandy Moore have embraced the prairiecore style, whose hallmarks include ruffles and billowy, flowing shapes, Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez, and Blake Lively have chosen cutout designs for red carpet appearances and evenings out.
You can emulate their style for a whole lot less thanks to Target's big spring dress sale. Right now, Target has prairie dresses, cutout styles, dresses with pockets, picks with bold colors, and more for 40 percent off. The best part? These styles start at just $11.
Trendy Spring Dresses on Sale at Target
- A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Tie-Back Dress, $24.50 (orig. $35)
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve Babydoll T-Shirt Dress, $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Shift Dress, $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Ava & Viv Plus Size Dolman Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets, $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Wild Fable Sleeveless Cut Out Bodycon Dress, $21 (orig. $30)
- Universal Thread Balloon Long Sleeve Dress, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie-Front Fit & Flare Woven Dress, $10.50 (orig. $15)
- Universal Thread Flutter Sleeveless Short Dress, $17.50 (orig. $25)
- Knox Rose Short Sleeve Lattice Detail Dress, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Universal Thread Puff Short Sleeve Dress, $21 (orig. $30)
- Wild Fable Sleeveless Twist-Front Bodycon Dress, $21 (orig. $30)
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Short Pintuck Dress, $21 (orig. $30)
- Wild Fable Women's Sleeveless Open Back Knit Dress, $10.50 (orig. $15)
- Universal Thread Flutter Sleeveless Dress, $26.60 (orig. $38)
One customer-loved dress on sale at Target right now manages to incorporate every single one of spring's trends without overdoing it. This midi-length dress has the delicately ruffled straps, tiers, and teeny floral print reminiscent of popular prairie designs, as well as a cutout on the back — and best of all, it has pockets.
The dress comes in four bright colors and sizes XS to XXL. In reviews, shoppers describe it as "so beautiful," with one saying that it's "very flattering and comfortable." Another wrote that the non-sheer fabric is light and breathable for hotter days, and a third reviewer said that the print is "adorable" but the back is "super sexy."
Buy It! Universal Thread Flutter Sleeveless Dress, $26.60 (orig. $38); target.com
Another shopper favorite here, this Wild Fable knit dress has a back cutout and side slits for a sexy twist. It has a body-con fit with a midi cut and a scoop neckline and is made out of a cotton-blend fabric with a touch of spandex for comfort and stretch.
Shoppers say this dress is super versatile and can be dressed up with jewelry and a pair of heels or dressed down with a jean jacket and sneakers. One reviewer wrote that it's "sexy and comfortable" and said they like it so much, they're buying another dress in one of the five other colors it comes in. Another added that they "can't wait to wear it all summer."
Buy It! Wild Fable Women's Sleeveless Open Back Knit Dress, $10.50 (orig. $15); target.com
Check out these trendy spring dresses and more at Target while these styles are still on sale — we don't know how long these prices will last!