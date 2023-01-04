Lifestyle Fashion Target Has Tons of Top-Rated Activewear on Sale Starting at $10 — but Only for the Next 72 Hours Score leggings, hoodies, sports bras, and more By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Rachel graduated from Emerson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Writing, Literature, and Publishing, and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington During the cold, dreary months, it can be hard to get the motivation to work out, even if exercise is something you typically enjoy. After all, who doesn't want to spend the season snuggled under the covers as often as possible? One little thing that can make a big difference in getting you up on your feet, though, is having some high-quality activewear in your closet to wear during your workouts — and luckily, Target is having a sale on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, and more, happening right now. There are over 100 activewear items are on sale for 30 percent off at Target, ranging from comfy leggings to stretchy muscle tank tops to warm fleece jackets perfect for running outside. And prices are as little as $10, so you don't want to miss out. If you're interested in picking up an item or two, don't wait long to click "add to cart" — the sale only runs until January 7, so there are just 72 hours left to shop. To help make it easier for you, we've rounded up some of our favorite on-sale activewear items from Target below. Top-Rated Activewear on Sale at Target Light Support Dual Strap Molded Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20) Contour Curvy High-Rise Straight Leg Pants with Power Waist, $19.60 (orig. $28) Polartec Fleece Jacket, $33.60 (orig. $48) Cotton Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $16.80 (orig. $24) Contour Power Waist High-Rise Shorts, $12.60 (orig. $18) Light Support Ribbed Flex Cropped Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20) Stretch Woven Mid-Rise Shorts, $17.50 (orig. $25) Essential Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.80 (orig. $14) Active Muscle Tank Top, $11.20 (orig. $16) Rib Seamless High-Rise Leggings, $21 (orig. $30) Zip-Front Jacket, $21 (orig. $30) Modal Hooded Sweatshirt, $21 (orig. $30)

In the market for a new sports bra? This supportive and stylish option features a wireless design, moisture-wicking fabric, and a strappy back, and it's on sale for just $14. Shoppers rave about its molded cups (no removable pads here!) and true-to-size fit, with one person even saying that it's "the most comfortable bra I've ever worn." Target Buy It! Light Support Dual Strap Molded Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20); target.com If you're planning on going on runs or walks outdoors, you might want to pick up a piece of outerwear that's designed for both movement and warmth, such as this highly-rated zip-up you can snap up for $21. It comes in three colors (black, gray, and olive green), features pockets and thumbholes, and even has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection. "I can't believe how much I love this jacket," one shopper wrote. They added, "It feels like a much more expensive jacket and is very comfortable and stretchy while maintaining its shape." Target Buy It! Zip-Front Jacket, $21 (orig. $30); target.com And then there are all the great leggings on sale right now too, such as this high-rise seamless pair made from soft, stretchy spandex. The now-$21 bottoms feature a ribbed design and are available in black, green, and purple, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. "These are comfortable, cool, and stylish," said one shopper. "They're moisture-wicking to keep you dry whether you're out and about doing chores, at the gym working out, or snuggling in for a day at home." Target Buy It! Rib Seamless High-Rise Leggings, $21 (orig. $30); target.com Whether you're in the market for new activewear so you can look your best as you work up a sweat, don't miss out on these deals before the sale ends. Check out more can't-miss styles below. Target Buy It! Contour Curvy High-Rise Straight Leg Pants with Power Waist, $19.60 (orig. $28); target.com Target Buy It! Polartec Fleece Jacket, $33.60 (orig. $48); target.com Target Buy It! Cotton Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $16.80 (orig. $24); target.com Target Buy It! Contour Power Waist High-Rise Shorts, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com Target Buy It! Light Support Ribbed Flex Cropped Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20); target.com Target Buy It! Stretch Woven Mid-Rise Shorts, $17.50 (orig. $25); target.com Target Buy It! Essential Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.80 (orig. $14); target.com Target Buy It! Active Muscle Tank Top, $11.20 (orig. $16); target.com Target Buy It! Modal Hooded Sweatshirt, $21 (orig. $30); target.com