Target Has Tons of Top-Rated Activewear on Sale Starting at $10 — but Only for the Next 72 Hours

During the cold, dreary months, it can be hard to get the motivation to work out, even if exercise is something you typically enjoy. After all, who doesn't want to spend the season snuggled under the covers as often as possible?

One little thing that can make a big difference in getting you up on your feet, though, is having some high-quality activewear in your closet to wear during your workouts — and luckily, Target is having a sale on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, and more, happening right now.

There are over 100 activewear items are on sale for 30 percent off at Target, ranging from comfy leggings to stretchy muscle tank tops to warm fleece jackets perfect for running outside. And prices are as little as $10, so you don't want to miss out. If you're interested in picking up an item or two, don't wait long to click "add to cart" — the sale only runs until January 7, so there are just 72 hours left to shop. To help make it easier for you, we've rounded up some of our favorite on-sale activewear items from Target below.

Top-Rated Activewear on Sale at Target

In the market for a new sports bra? This supportive and stylish option features a wireless design, moisture-wicking fabric, and a strappy back, and it's on sale for just $14. Shoppers rave about its molded cups (no removable pads here!) and true-to-size fit, with one person even saying that it's "the most comfortable bra I've ever worn."

Buy It! Light Support Dual Strap Molded Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20); target.com

If you're planning on going on runs or walks outdoors, you might want to pick up a piece of outerwear that's designed for both movement and warmth, such as this highly-rated zip-up you can snap up for $21. It comes in three colors (black, gray, and olive green), features pockets and thumbholes, and even has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.

"I can't believe how much I love this jacket," one shopper wrote. They added, "It feels like a much more expensive jacket and is very comfortable and stretchy while maintaining its shape."

Buy It! Zip-Front Jacket, $21 (orig. $30); target.com

And then there are all the great leggings on sale right now too, such as this high-rise seamless pair made from soft, stretchy spandex. The now-$21 bottoms feature a ribbed design and are available in black, green, and purple, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

"These are comfortable, cool, and stylish," said one shopper. "They're moisture-wicking to keep you dry whether you're out and about doing chores, at the gym working out, or snuggling in for a day at home."

Buy It! Rib Seamless High-Rise Leggings, $21 (orig. $30); target.com

Whether you're in the market for new activewear so you can look your best as you work up a sweat, don't miss out on these deals before the sale ends. Check out more can't-miss styles below.

Buy It! Contour Curvy High-Rise Straight Leg Pants with Power Waist, $19.60 (orig. $28); target.com

Buy It! Polartec Fleece Jacket, $33.60 (orig. $48); target.com

Buy It! Cotton Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt, $16.80 (orig. $24); target.com

Buy It! Contour Power Waist High-Rise Shorts, $12.60 (orig. $18); target.com

Buy It! Light Support Ribbed Flex Cropped Sports Bra, $14 (orig. $20); target.com

Buy It! Stretch Woven Mid-Rise Shorts, $17.50 (orig. $25); target.com

Buy It! Essential Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $9.80 (orig. $14); target.com

Buy It! Active Muscle Tank Top, $11.20 (orig. $16); target.com

Buy It! Modal Hooded Sweatshirt, $21 (orig. $30); target.com

