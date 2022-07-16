The Internet-Famous Flattering Swimsuit That Promises to Snatch Your Waist? Yeah, It's Totally Worth It
Ah, summer.
If you're anything like me, you've been soaking up the season and enjoying longer, more leisurely days, plenty of pool time, and a light and breezy wardrobe full of sundresses, shorts, and swimsuits.
As a midsize woman who writes about fashion and tests products on the daily, I've made it my mission to embrace my bod in all of its curvy glory and share that confidence with others as often as I can. And when it comes to swimsuit season, I am a hardcore enthusiast of one-piece styles exclusively these days — waving goodbye to bikinis long, long ago.
After all, I always felt so much more confident in a sleek and sexy one-piece suit versus a two-piece, and loved the versatility of getting more mileage out of my swimwear: They can be worn as bodysuits with the simple addition of a skirt, a pair of shorts, or a favorite pair jeans to create a full-blown outfit.
So despite the fact that my personal swimsuit collection is expansive (to say the least), I'm forever on the lookout for a fresh new design or two that stops me in my tracks to add into my seasonal rotation. Plus, living in Los Angeles, I get a lot of mileage out of swimwear — so it's a category I never neglect.
Enter the TA3 swimsuit, which has a vibrant, size-inclusive design that promises to snatch your waist with the help of the sturdy ties in the back. You've likely seen these mega-sculpting swimsuits on social media by now (Lisa Rinna and Megababe founder Katie Sturino are fans). So, when I first spotted a few influencer ads for this female-founded brand, my interest piqued, and when I was generously gifted a few styles to try for myself, I jumped at the chance.
As soon as I pulled on the Plungey (one of their two, ultra-flattering styles), I texted all of my best girlfriends to let them know that not all one-pieces are created equal, and this one is most definitely worth the $178 price tag. The quality speaks for itself, and I happen to think these suits (which come in sizes XS to 3X) deserve all of the kudos in the world since they're made of smoothing, double compression material that make other flimsy suits feel sub par pretty much immediately.
These swimsuits also feature a shelf bra and adjustable straps to ensure you feel lifted and supported on top; but the real draw here is what happens to your waist. The tighter I pulled the back ties, the more whittled my middle appeared — inspiring a jaw-dropping reaction from one of my besties who stood witness to the instant hourglass visual effect.
I also tried the Lacey, which features a more modest scoop neck design, but of course, has that same signature corset-like back detail to give you a perfectly snatched figure. Both styles come in several punchy colors (hot pink, bold red, army green, sapphire blue, cool white, and classic black, to name a few); and I'd be lying if I didn't tell you that I also keep one on hand at all times to repurpose as shapewear underneath dresses when needed.
Yup, these suits are worth every penny.
Shop more TA3 swimwear below, and get ready to turn heads this summer.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Internet-Famous Flattering Swimsuit That Promises to Snatch Your Waist? Yeah, It's Totally Worth It
- So Many Luxe Products from Olaplex, Oribe, and More Are Marked Down at This Hush-Hush Sale
- The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask That Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Is Back in Stock After Selling Out at Amazon
- All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More