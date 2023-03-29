This Customer-Loved Crossbody Phone Bag That's 'Great for Traveling' Is on Sale for Just $19 at Amazon

The “lightweight” bag can easily fit your passport, cash, and more

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on March 29, 2023 08:00 AM

S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Traveling can be stressful, and the last thing you need to worry about is digging through your carry-on for your phone to show your boarding pass at the gate. That's why this crossbody phone bag is a total game-changer.

The S-Zone Crossbody Phone Bag is just over 7 inches tall, so it can fit iPhones or another popular model for easy access while you're walking through the airport. Plus, a zippered pocket in the back holds your passport, cash, and cards, so all your essentials are at the ready. Thanks to this convenient hands-free storage, not only is this bag "great for traveling," according to buyers, but it's also fitting for everyday errands. Some customers are carrying it to concerts and fairs, too.

And right now, the crossbody phone bag is on sale for just $19.

S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag
Amazon

Buy It! S-Zone Crossbody Phone Bag in Beige, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Available in 23 colors and patterns like zebra and leopard print, this crossbody phone bag can suit everyone's style. It has earned the seal of approval from more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. Reviewers call it "very lightweight," so you won't feel bogged down when you juggle your carry-on and suitcase at the airport.

Since it's so versatile, the crossbody phone bag makes for a great gift if you're unsure what to get someone like your boss or a new sister-in-law. Or, get ahead of Mother's Day this year and snag the bag for an on-the-go mom in your life. At just $19, you might want to grab a few to have on hand as last-minute gift options.

S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag
Amazon

Buy It! S-Zone Crossbody Phone Bag in Black, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Customers claim they use the "durable" bag "daily" and they love that it holds all the necessities "without the bulk of a large handbag." They also appreciate that the faux leather material features RFID blocking, so no one can steal important information like your credit card number or ID when they pass you.

There's no telling when this crossbody phone bag will return to full price, so snag it now while you can save $6. Shop more colors of the customer-favorite bag below.

S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag
Amazon

Buy It! S-Zone Crossbody Phone Bag in Brown, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

S-ZONE PU Leather RFID Blocking Crossbody Cell Phone Bag
Amazon

Buy It! S-Zone Crossbody Phone Bag in Dark Red, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

