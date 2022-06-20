Even Shoppers Who Don't Wear Heels Swear by These 'Surprisingly Comfortable' Braided Sandals, on Sale Now
If you like the look of heels to jazz up summer outfits but often steer clear in favor of more traditionally comfortable footwear options, a stylish and practical heeled sandal does indeed exist. And you can snag a pair starting at $34 at Amazon right now.
The Syktkmx Women's Braided Heeled Sandals are essentially a pair of easy-to-walk-in braided-style heels that are the "well-constructed" and "perfect summer sandal," according to shoppers.
With an open-toe design, your feet will stay nice and cool as they rest on the chic square toe footbed. A stylish woven cross strap elevates the look of the heels without compromising comfort. The double-wide braided straps over the sandals' instep hug your feet, and the insole is lined with a plush cushion, allowing you to feel secure and supported even in the hottest of temperatures.
Although the heel is a bit on the higher side at 3.5 inches, the block style, along with the non-slip rubber sole, adds stabilization to ensure you don't slide around while you're walking.
The sandals come in 27 colors, including classic hues like tan, brown, cream, and black, and pretty pastels like light pink, baby blue, and mint green. Between the variety of colors available and the fact that the sandals are simply "comfortable" and "easy to walk in," it's no wonder shoppers are buying multiple pairs.
"I don't wear heels often and when I do, I need to take them off after 30 minutes of standing," a five-star reviewer shared. "I've worn these to work where I have to walk quite a bit, and I'm fine in them [until] the end of the day."
Shoppers have worn the versatile shoes to various social and work events, where they received "loads of compliments" on the "surprisingly comfortable" sandals. "Wore these all day for two weddings and not even a little bit of pain afterward," a shopper said. They added: "It's amazing. I could wear [these sandals] all day, all the time."
Right now, you can get the braided heeled sandals starting at $34, depending on which color and size you choose. Just a warning — these might become your go-to.
