These Satin Pajamas Keep Sleepers 'Cool on Hot Summer Nights' — and All Colors Are on Sale for Under $30

Calling all hot sleepers! If you love warm weather but hate hot nights, it's time to reevaluate your bedtime wardrobe. While cooling sheets and mattress toppers can make a world of difference, sporting lightweight and breathable PJs can also keep you chilled in and out of bed.

This Swomog Satin Pajama Set promises tons of functionality in addition to fashion, since it comes in so many adorable colors and patterns. It boasts more than 13,600 five-star ratings and is the best-selling pajama set in its category at Amazon. Plus, you can snag it for up to 45 percent off today.

The pajama set comes with matching drawstring shorts and a button-down short-sleeve shirt, which both have the luxurious look and feel of silk without the hefty price tag. Instead, they're made from a blend of soft, satiny, and stretchy materials that are equally cooling and comfortable. The fact that the set is majorly cute is just a bonus; it's sure to be a fun upgrade from your usual loungewear lineup. And you're bound to win the best-dressed award at any future sleepovers.

Amazon

Buy It! Swomog Satin Pajama Set in Pink, $24.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

The pajamas are machine-washable, though the brand recommends hand washing or using a delicate setting if possible. Reviewers recommend drying the set on a low setting, or simply laying it flat or hanging it. One person even found the set to be "much softer after washing and drying," too.

In addition to neutrals, you can snag the Swomog pajamas in tons of spring-ready colors like matcha green and lavender, along with patterns like polka dot and this print with moons and stars, which is on sale for as little as $17 — the lowest price it's been in the last 30 days. The sets are available in women's sizes XS–3XL.

Amazon

Buy It! Swomog Satin Pajama Set in Moon and Star White, $16.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

All in all, shoppers can't stop raving about the comfort and affordability of the Swomog pajamas. One reviewer called the set "breathable" and "comfortable to sleep in," and finished off by saying the pajamas kept them "cool on hot summer nights." Another shopper crowned the set their "all-time favorite pajamas," raving that it's "flattering, comfortable, and adorable." And a third person said the pajamas were "super high-end at a great price."

Avoid sweaty sleeping this season with the help of this adorable Swomog Satin Pajama Set. But be sure to act fast — there's no telling how long these bestsellers will stay on sale!

Amazon

Buy It! Swomog Satin Pajama Set in Navy Blue, $24.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

