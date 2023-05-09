Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Pries Start at $40

Score celebrity-inspired styles like one-shoulder one-pieces and cut-out looks

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, and that means vacations are about to become a regular part of your agenda. Before you hit the beach, now is a great time to start stocking up on new swimwear, especially since this low-key website is having a major sale on designer styles.

Right now, you can score up to 70 percent off swimsuits at Rue La La, a site that offers major savings on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to unlock these deals, including major savings on swimsuits from Reebok, Tommy Bahama, and more.

From cut-outs to one-shoulder to long-sleeve styles, these swimsuits are stylish and comfortable and offer full coverage. Shop discounted swimwear at Rue La La before the sale ends in 24 hours.

Flattering Swimwear on Sale at Rue La La

Strapless swimsuits are helpful for preventing pesky tan lines, but they tend to fall down. One-shoulder swimsuits solve that issue while keeping you supported, which is why celebrities like Chrissy Teigen were wearing the style last summer. And right now at Rue La La, you can get this one-shoulder one-piece by Catherine Malandrino for just $50. The swimsuit comes with sheer mesh inserts, removable molded cups, and ruched sides for a flattering fit and optimal coverage. Plus, the one-shoulder design makes it the perfect base to wear under a cover-up for happy hour.

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Black, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

If you are loving the cut-out style Blake Lively recently rocked while on a tropical family vacation, then consider snagging the Hermoza Toni One-Piece, which is currently 60 percent off. It has a cut-out in the back for a subtler take on the trend. The gorgeous one-piece is strapless, so you won't get any tan lines around your shoulders, and the ruffle neckline is a cute detail. It also has molded cups for added support, plus a snap clasp back for an easy fit.

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It Hermoza Toni One-Piece in Aquamarine, $49.99 (orig. $128); ruelala.com

Eva Longoria is already whipping out her swimsuits, like the long-sleeve style she wore on a trip to Yucatán while filming her new CNN travel food show Searching for Mexico. If you love the extra sun protection, consider adding the Next Detox Surf Shirt to your swimsuit collection. The surf shirt is designed with UPF 50+ fabric, so you can feel confident while swimming during the day, and it's moisture-wicking to help you dry quicker. The zipper makes it easy to layer over bikini tops or one-pieces for an added layer of warmth, and it's going for just $50 at Rue La La right now.

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Next Detox Surf Shirt in Black, $49.99 (orig. $86); ruelala.com

With Memorial Day Weekend just a couple of weeks away, now's the perfect time to upgrade your swim collection with these on-sale designer suits. Shop our favorite picks below before the sale ends on May 10 at 6 p.m. ET.

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino V-Neck One-Piece in Red, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Hawaiian Summer, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! J.McLaughlin Diamond Ikat Koa One-Piece in Navy, Blue, and Red, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Piece in Blue, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Tommy Bahama Paisley Keys Bandeau One-Piece in Coral Coast, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Gottex Summer Sunrise Halter Surplice in Blush, $59.99 (orig. $113); ruelala.com

Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Reebok Black One-Piece, $39.99 (orig. $62); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

kendra-scott-interview-mothers-day-guide-tout
Kendra Scott Revealed the 3 Staple Pieces Every Jewelry Box Needs — and Her Picks Might Surprise You
Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
This Best-Selling Portable Grill That’s Great for 'Camping' and ‘Beach Trips’ Is on Sale for Only $21 Right Now
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Related Articles
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price
Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag Tout
Kate Middleton Carried Her Go-To Top-Handle Bag Style in a Fresh Shade That's Perfect for Summer
Fashion to Figure Closet Plus Size Clothing
7 Plus-Size Clothing Subscriptions That Actually Send Cute Pieces
Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse Tout
This New Amazon Blouse with Puff Sleeves Is 'the Sweetest and Cutest Top,' According to Shoppers — and It's Under $30
amzf dress tout
This 'Flattering and Comfortable' Dress with Pockets Is Trending on Amazon, and It's on Sale Right Now
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today
Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon
Lululemon Roundup TOUT
The 10 Best Deals Hiding in Lululemon's Sale Section Right Now Are All Under $100
Seasonal Mini Dresses Tout
10 Flattering Mini Dresses for Work, Parties, and Beach Days — All Under $50 at Amazon
Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree
Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off
Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA
Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon
Kate Middleton Cargo Pants Tout
Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration