Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Pries Start at $40

Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner, and that means vacations are about to become a regular part of your agenda. Before you hit the beach, now is a great time to start stocking up on new swimwear, especially since this low-key website is having a major sale on designer styles.

Right now, you can score up to 70 percent off swimsuits at Rue La La, a site that offers major savings on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to unlock these deals, including major savings on swimsuits from Reebok, Tommy Bahama, and more.

From cut-outs to one-shoulder to long-sleeve styles, these swimsuits are stylish and comfortable and offer full coverage. Shop discounted swimwear at Rue La La before the sale ends in 24 hours.

Flattering Swimwear on Sale at Rue La La

Strapless swimsuits are helpful for preventing pesky tan lines, but they tend to fall down. One-shoulder swimsuits solve that issue while keeping you supported, which is why celebrities like Chrissy Teigen were wearing the style last summer. And right now at Rue La La, you can get this one-shoulder one-piece by Catherine Malandrino for just $50. The swimsuit comes with sheer mesh inserts, removable molded cups, and ruched sides for a flattering fit and optimal coverage. Plus, the one-shoulder design makes it the perfect base to wear under a cover-up for happy hour.

Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Black, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

If you are loving the cut-out style Blake Lively recently rocked while on a tropical family vacation, then consider snagging the Hermoza Toni One-Piece, which is currently 60 percent off. It has a cut-out in the back for a subtler take on the trend. The gorgeous one-piece is strapless, so you won't get any tan lines around your shoulders, and the ruffle neckline is a cute detail. It also has molded cups for added support, plus a snap clasp back for an easy fit.

Rue La La

Buy It Hermoza Toni One-Piece in Aquamarine, $49.99 (orig. $128); ruelala.com

Eva Longoria is already whipping out her swimsuits, like the long-sleeve style she wore on a trip to Yucatán while filming her new CNN travel food show Searching for Mexico. If you love the extra sun protection, consider adding the Next Detox Surf Shirt to your swimsuit collection. The surf shirt is designed with UPF 50+ fabric, so you can feel confident while swimming during the day, and it's moisture-wicking to help you dry quicker. The zipper makes it easy to layer over bikini tops or one-pieces for an added layer of warmth, and it's going for just $50 at Rue La La right now.

Rue La La

Buy It! Next Detox Surf Shirt in Black, $49.99 (orig. $86); ruelala.com

With Memorial Day Weekend just a couple of weeks away, now's the perfect time to upgrade your swim collection with these on-sale designer suits. Shop our favorite picks below before the sale ends on May 10 at 6 p.m. ET.

Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino V-Neck One-Piece in Red, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Hawaiian Summer, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! J.McLaughlin Diamond Ikat Koa One-Piece in Navy, Blue, and Red, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Piece in Blue, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Tommy Bahama Paisley Keys Bandeau One-Piece in Coral Coast, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Gottex Summer Sunrise Halter Surplice in Blush, $59.99 (orig. $113); ruelala.com

Rue La La

Buy It! Reebok Black One-Piece, $39.99 (orig. $62); ruelala.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.