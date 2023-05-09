Lifestyle Fashion Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Pries Start at $40 Score celebrity-inspired styles like one-shoulder one-pieces and cut-out looks By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Before you hit the beach, now is a great time to start stocking up on new swimwear, especially since this low-key website is having a major sale on designer styles. Right now, you can score up to 70 percent off swimsuits at Rue La La, a site that offers major savings on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories. All you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address to unlock these deals, including major savings on swimsuits from Reebok, Tommy Bahama, and more. From cut-outs to one-shoulder to long-sleeve styles, these swimsuits are stylish and comfortable and offer full coverage. Shop discounted swimwear at Rue La La before the sale ends in 24 hours. Flattering Swimwear on Sale at Rue La La Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece, $49.99 (orig. $120) Hermoza Toni One-Piece, $49.99 (orig. $128) Next Detox Surf Shirt, $49.99 (orig. $86) Catherine Malandrino V-Neck One-Piece, $49.99 (orig. $120) Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece, $49.99 (orig. $120) J.McLaughlin Diamond Ikat Koa One-Piece, $79.99 (orig. $168) Catherine Malandrino One-Piece, $49.99 (orig. $120) Tommy Bahama Paisley Keys Bandeau One-Piece, $79.99 (orig. $168) Gottex Summer Sunrise Halter Surplice, $59.99 (orig. $113) Reebok Black One-Piece, $39.99 (orig. $62) Spanx Swim Often Sells Out, but These Flattering New Shaping Bathing Suits Are Available Now Strapless swimsuits are helpful for preventing pesky tan lines, but they tend to fall down. One-shoulder swimsuits solve that issue while keeping you supported, which is why celebrities like Chrissy Teigen were wearing the style last summer. And right now at Rue La La, you can get this one-shoulder one-piece by Catherine Malandrino for just $50. The swimsuit comes with sheer mesh inserts, removable molded cups, and ruched sides for a flattering fit and optimal coverage. Plus, the one-shoulder design makes it the perfect base to wear under a cover-up for happy hour. Rue La La Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Black, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com If you are loving the cut-out style Blake Lively recently rocked while on a tropical family vacation, then consider snagging the Hermoza Toni One-Piece, which is currently 60 percent off. It has a cut-out in the back for a subtler take on the trend. The gorgeous one-piece is strapless, so you won't get any tan lines around your shoulders, and the ruffle neckline is a cute detail. It also has molded cups for added support, plus a snap clasp back for an easy fit. Rue La La Buy It Hermoza Toni One-Piece in Aquamarine, $49.99 (orig. $128); ruelala.com Now I Understand Why Celebs Like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon Are Always Wearing Birkenstock Sandals Eva Longoria is already whipping out her swimsuits, like the long-sleeve style she wore on a trip to Yucatán while filming her new CNN travel food show Searching for Mexico. If you love the extra sun protection, consider adding the Next Detox Surf Shirt to your swimsuit collection. The surf shirt is designed with UPF 50+ fabric, so you can feel confident while swimming during the day, and it's moisture-wicking to help you dry quicker. The zipper makes it easy to layer over bikini tops or one-pieces for an added layer of warmth, and it's going for just $50 at Rue La La right now. Rue La La Buy It! Next Detox Surf Shirt in Black, $49.99 (orig. $86); ruelala.com With Memorial Day Weekend just a couple of weeks away, now's the perfect time to upgrade your swim collection with these on-sale designer suits. Shop our favorite picks below before the sale ends on May 10 at 6 p.m. ET. Rue La La Buy It! Catherine Malandrino V-Neck One-Piece in Red, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Shoulder One-Piece in Hawaiian Summer, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! J.McLaughlin Diamond Ikat Koa One-Piece in Navy, Blue, and Red, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Catherine Malandrino One-Piece in Blue, $49.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Tommy Bahama Paisley Keys Bandeau One-Piece in Coral Coast, $79.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Gottex Summer Sunrise Halter Surplice in Blush, $59.99 (orig. $113); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! 