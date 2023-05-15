8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35

These best-selling shirts and dresses have racked up thousands of five-star ratings

By
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck
Mia Huelsbeck

Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 09:00 AM

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Summer is almost here, which also means it's swimsuit season again. Whether you're a fan of the bikini or a one-piece swimsuit, you're going to need something to wear over the suit before you get to the pool or beach. And finding swimsuit cover-ups that double as stylish pieces of clothing is easy to find thanks to Amazon.

Taking a glimpse at Amazon's selections, there are more than 10,000 swimsuit cover-ups available. To help you sort through the options, we headed straight to the best-selling swimwear cover-ups section and narrowed it down to eight of the most popular options that are as practical as they are affordable.

Each of these swimsuit cover-ups provides plenty of coverage, so you can easily wear them while stopping at the store or cleaning up around the house before making your way to the beach. Plus, they all come in at under $30, some of which are on sale right now.

Swimsuit Cover-Ups Under $30

For an effortless outfit perfect for a day at the beach, the Ekouaer V-Neck Beach Tunic has you covered (literally). The short-sleeve tunic dress is a pull-over style that is made from 100 percent rayon, so it's not only lightweight and breathable, but it dries quickly after getting wet. The cover-up features a drawstring to accentuate your waist and the hemline sits at mid-thigh. It is available in sizes XS–3XL and comes in a whopping 51 colors and patterns, including solid hues like black, khaki, and pink, and prints like blue tie dye.

Shoppers are impressed with the cover-up, too. One reviewer shared that they "could leave the beach and go to a store or even out to eat in this and be comfortable and appropriately dressed in most beachside restaurants." Another shopper called the cover-up "comfortable and flattering." They added, "The tie waist is perfect to help you feel put together while still in swimwear. Such a flattering neckline, waist, and length!"

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer V-Neck Beach Tunic, $20.38–$22.75 with coupon (orig. $23.95–$35.93); amazon.com

If you're looking for a shirt to toss on over a bathing suit, check out the Bsubseach Button-Down Blouse Cover-Up while most of the 44 colors and patterns it's available in are on sale. The one-size top is made from 100 percent polyester material, and the button-down shirt easily pairs with shorts or a skirt when you're out and about. It can be worn a few ways, too: buttoned up, completely unbuttoned, or tied closed, so you'll be dressed appropriately whether you're at the pool or grabbing a bite to eat.

Several shoppers have left reviews praising the cover-up shirt's versatility. One reviewer called it "multifunctional" and explained that they wore the shirt during a cruise. "I wore it every day as a cover-up, lightweight sun coverage, tied in front with shorts and bikini top, at dinner for a little warmth in the AC; you could even belt it and wear it as a dress," they wrote. "This is a really great piece [with] so many uses."

Another happy shopper claimed the top is the "perfect summer shirt." They continued, "I have two of them now and might order a third! They are perfect for trips, around the house, dinners out, and a day at the beach."

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Bsubseach Button Down Blouse Cover-Up, $18.61–$28.49 with coupon (orig. $26.99–$38.99); amazon.com

For a swimsuit cover-up that truly pulls double duty, check out the Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Kimono. Pair this ultra-soft, lightweight garment made from 100 percent rayon with a tank top and shorts for a day out after wearing it over your swimsuit while you soaked up the sun. It features a geometric print and a relaxed fit, so it works as a light cover-up you can throw on no matter your summer 'fit. Plus, it's available in one size that is aimed to suit sizes XS–3XL.

The cover-up has racked up more than nearly 13,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. An enthused reviewer said the top is "very lightweight and comfortable" and "perfect for a warm summer evening or poolside over a swimsuit."

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Kimono, $23.36 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

There are plenty of practical, best-selling cover-up options available at Amazon that can be worn all summer long, all for less than $35. Check out the rest of our top picks below.

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Beach Cover-Up Shirt, $11.99–$27.49 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Adreamly Pom Pom Trim Chiffon Swimwear Cover-Up, $12.99–$23.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Jeasona Crochet Dress Cover-Up, $23.99; amazon.com

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Loritta Oversized Cover-Up Dress, $17.99 (orig $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups
Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Button-Down Oversized Cover-Up Shirt, $12.59–$25.20 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

