Shoppers Say They Want to Wear This Popular $33 Midi Skirt with Huge Pockets Every Day
There's yet another midi skirt on Amazon that's caught our attention, and trust us, it's worth the hype for the pockets alone — the affordable price is just a nice bonus.
The SweatyRocks pleated midi skirt has close to 2,000 five-star ratings, signifying its popularity with customers. It has two oversize pockets on the front that are more than ideal for carrying your phone, wallet, and other small essentials.
Choose from 27 colors (the solid colors are easy to pair with things you already have in your closet) and two variations, including a chic button-up design with a belt and a simple pleated style with a decorative tie string. Both have an A-line silhouette and a high-rise elastic waistband that allows you to move without restriction while also showing off your shape.
The best part about this skirt is it's completely versatile: Wear it for a night out, while lounging around the house, or even gardening. It's no wonder so many shoppers want it in every color.
Buy It! SweatyRocks Casual High-Waist Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets in Army Green, $32.89 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Since the skirt is 100 percent cotton, you'll want to wash it on a cold gentle cycle before hanging it to dry. Doing so will keep the material soft and stretchy and will prevent shrinkage, according to the brand.
Reviewers can't stop raving about how comfortable this skirt is, calling it a "practical day-to-day skirt" you can wear all the time. If you're wondering how to style it, the possibilities are practically endless — one customer dressed it up with a brown denim jacket and tall boots, while another kept it simple by pairing it with a plain white tee.
Take it from shoppers who already own the skirt and stock up on multiple shades while select colors and styles are on sale!
