Amazon Shoppers Love How Cute and Comfortable This Matching Lounge Set Is — and It's Just $22
Sometimes, summer is hardly as relaxing as it seems. Between hitting the beach, meeting up with friends, and everything else you want to squeeze in while the weather's warm, a truly relaxing day is in order every once in a while — one where you can hide away at home and just enjoy your tower fan and streaming subscriptions. Amazon shoppers are relaxing at home in comfort and style with this cami and short set, which is only $20 and comes in so many colors.
The matching shorts set is comfortable for sleeping, hanging around the house, and walking around the neighborhood. Amazon shoppers say that the cotton-polyester fabric blend is comfortable and not too tight (thanks to a hint of spandex). The set comes in 31 colors and styles — some have more retro-looking shorts, while others have pockets or a bow detail; most include a drawstring waist. For the crop tops, some have spaghetti strap camis instead of a round neck. There are even sets with ruffled hems and buttons or notches on the v-neck top, so just about anyone can find something they like here.
As you scroll through reviews, you'll see Amazon shoppers expressing their love for the set, consistently calling it things like "comfy and cute." One shopper says that they bought three sets that all fit so well.
"Flirty, sexy, comfy, it has it all!" a reviewer writes. "This set is so comfy, and it's super cute! I used it on our ten year anniversary trip for fun loungewear. It's true to size. I usually wear a small, and I bought a small. I got navy so it wouldn't be too see-through. The material has some stretch to it but is mostly cottony."
Another shopper confirms that the set doesn't skimp on quality. "It's a decent thickness, enough to not be see-through," they say. "I got an XS and the top fits perfectly but the shorts definitely have room for more hips than I have… The set is super comfy — I slept in it last night and have been wearing it around the house all day."
Look forward to a summer day indoors in the SweatyRocks loungewear set, one of the comfiest things you can snag on Amazon right now.