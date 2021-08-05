Amazon Shoppers Love How Cute and Comfortable This Matching Lounge Set Is — and It's Just $22

The matching shorts set is comfortable for sleeping, hanging around the house, and walking around the neighborhood. Amazon shoppers say that the cotton-polyester fabric blend is comfortable and not too tight (thanks to a hint of spandex). The set comes in 31 colors and styles — some have more retro-looking shorts, while others have pockets or a bow detail; most include a drawstring waist. For the crop tops, some have spaghetti strap camis instead of a round neck. There are even sets with ruffled hems and buttons or notches on the v-neck top, so just about anyone can find something they like here.