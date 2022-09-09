Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look

If cooler weather signals one universal thing, it's the start of loungewear season. Tank tops go back into drawers and the piles of soft, oversized sweatpants, hoodies, and lounge sets come out and stay out.

For those looking to refresh their options for the coming fall and winter, we've rounded up some of the best deals on Amazon for cozy sweatshirts, joggers, and even two-piece sets that'll see you through all those chilly lazy days ahead.

Shop Amazon's Best Deals on Sweats and Loungewear:

Our finds include shopper favorites in all cozy categories, with several deep discounts on classic name-brand sweatpants and sweatshirts. Not sure where to start? Then check out the insanely low price on this ultra-basic Hanes pullover sweatshirt with 32,000 five-star ratings. It's the perfect everyday staple, especially in a classic color like black or white.

You can also snag some trendy picks, like an oversized half-zip pullover, which comes in a range of colors. One reviewer praised it, saying, "This is the second time I purchased this top in a different color and it's very comfortable for lounging or to create a casual look." Another relaxed hoodie option, this Dokotoo style is majorly marked down in some colors and sizes, and perfectly embodies that comfy grunge look that regains popularity every fall.

And if you'd rather snag multiple pieces at once, there are also deals on two-piece sets, like a waffle-knit combo reviewers call "super cute and comfy" that's light enough for transitional seasons. Or opt for this thicker pants and hoodie set that's great to curl up in once temps start to drop. One reviewer even called it the "best one you'll ever buy on Amazon."

Basically, however you like to get cozy, there's a perfect option waiting, with an even better deal to match. But shop soon — these deals may be live now but they won't last forever… and the cold weather is coming soon.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Ebony, $10.76 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Champion Powerblend Graphic Boyfriend Crew in White, $12.74–$14.99 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers in Black, $14.93–$33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Women's Full-Zip Up Hoodie, $21.62 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Champion Men's Powerblend Sweats Retro Jogger Pants in Oxford Gray, $22.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Lounge Set, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fixmatti Long Sleeve Sweatshirt Jogger 2-Piece Set, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Just My Size Plus Size Full-Zip Women's Hoodie in Ebony, $15.49 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Floral Find Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $27.98 (orig. $38); amazon.com

