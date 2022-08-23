Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say They Feel 'Confident' in These Butt-Lifting Workout Shorts, and They're on Sale Now at Amazon “I am OBSESSED and highly recommend” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've been online in the past year or two, you've probably seen the explosion of popularity centered on butt-lifting leggings — a TikTok sensation that makes your booty look rounded, lifted, and generally hot, no matter what you're working with. Well, if leggings aren't your thing, the trend also extends to activewear shorts, which do double duty of making your butt look great and being comfortable all day long, from workouts to getting things done around the house. If you want to try them yourself, the High Waisted Workout Shorts from Suuksess fit the bill, and they're on sale on Amazon for as little as $20. The seamless workout shorts are designed for pure comfort. The ribbed waistband doesn't roll down or ride up and provides that extra bit of smoothing support you're looking for. And no itchy or uncomfortable seams and tags means they won't start annoying you halfway through the day. There is no lack of comfort and stretch to these shorts, as they're made from a nylon-spandex blend. Perfectly forming to your body without digging in, they make for the perfect fit when you're hitting the gym or going on a hike. The material blend also provides softness without losing air flow and breathability. Amazon Buy It! Suuksess Seamless High Waisted Booty Workout Shorts in black, $23.95 (orig. $28); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. When it comes to the backside, the design utilizes a contrasting curved shape to highlight your features and make them look as flattered as possible. Plus, they're squat-proof, so you won't have to pull up your shorts, or slide the legs back down every time you do a rep at the gym. Available in 21 color options and sizes XS–L, there is plenty of variety for those shoppers who love them so much that they want to grab another pair or two. And many of the colors are currently discounted, with deals up to 38 percent off. Shoppers are loving these trendy shorts, with hundreds chiming in to share five-star reviews. One reviewer said, "I have been looking for workout shorts I felt confident in that are reasonably priced for SO long," and then raved after trying these, "I am OBSESSED and highly recommend." Another five-star reviewer offered high praise, calling them "bootylicious" and "by far my favorite shorts," while another raved they give a "perfect little booty boost." Test the hype for yourself and try these Suuksess High Waisted Workout Shorts while the deals are hot on Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Suuksess Seamless High Waisted Booty Workout Shorts in purple, $22.95 (orig. $29); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Suuksess Seamless High Waisted Booty Workout Shorts in light green, from $19.95 (orig. $32); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.