Celebs and Royals Have Worn This Brand's Classic White Sneakers for Years, and They're 40% Off This Weekend
When it comes to footwear staples everyone should own, you really can't go wrong with a classic white sneaker.
After all, stylish celebrities like Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicky Hilton have been rocking them for years, including pairs from Superga, which hangs near the top of the charts as one of the go-to brands to own. And now that summer is in full swing, you're probably reaching for comfy, casual footwear even more than usual.
As luck would have it, the Italian-made line is currently running a massive sitewide sale for the long holiday weekend, which means you can score a whopping 40 percent off (almost) everything at Superga with code FIREWORK through July 4.
Buy It! Superga Cotw Sneakers, $47.40 with code FIREWORK (orig. $79); superga-usa.com
You really can't go wrong with any sensible sneaker from Superga: The versatile styles are ready to wear with shorts, jeans, dresses, and loungewear alike. Inventory seems to be moving quickly, so if you see a sneaker that catches your eye, we recommend snagging it in your size and checking out as soon as you can.
While the popular Cotu style is excluded from the promotion (not to mention backordered for several months), everything else is fair game; try the nearly identical Tank White sneakers or any of the funky platform variations. The latter style elongates your legs and gives you a little extra height, and they're especially ideal to pair with slip dresses and mini skirts this season.
Elsewhere on the site, these sporty trainers are definitely eye-catching and would look great with tennis skirts or bike shorts, while the edgy high-tops and playful embroidered styles are a whole vibe all on their own.
Shop these Superga best-sellers below to stock up on comfy sneakers while the July 4 sale lasts.
Buy It! Superga Platform Stripe Sneakers, $53.40 with code FIREWORK (orig. $89); superga-usa.com
Buy It! Superga Training 9TS Slim White Sneaker, $47.40 with code FIREWORK (orig. $89); superga-usa.com
Buy It! Superga Nappa White Leather Sneakers, $59.40 with code FIREWORK (orig. $99); superga-usa.com
