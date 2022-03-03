Sale Alert! Those Classic White Sneakers Seen on Royals, Celebs, and Supermodels Are Discounted to Just $40
Spring is here, and so are the sales. One definitely not to miss? This super steep discount we just spotted on the classic Superga Cotu Sneakers, which are marked down to a mere $40 from their original price tag of $65 on Amazon. If you've been considering a new pair of casual shoes to spruce up your wardrobe this season, we suggest you stop everything and add these Italian-made sneakers to your cart right away.
Buy It! Superga Cotu Sneakers $40.30 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com
Not only do these look as good as they feel, but they're incredibly versatile, too. Case in point: Kate Middleton, who has worn this exact style for years, often pairing them with jeans and a smart jacket or sensible sweater for daytime occasions. We could also easily see this shoe adding unexpected interest to flowy skirts, midi dresses, or crisp trousers for spring, and are firm believers in keeping classic staples such as these in our wardrobe all year round. And hey, at this rock-bottom price, you should probably stock up for years to come.
For a bit of fun fashion history, Superga even has royal ties to Princess Diana, who once wore a pair of black sneakers from the brand back in 1997 during a trip to Angola. Other famous fans include Hailey Bieber (who is an ambassador for the brand), Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.
As for the shoes themselves, there's a lot to love. Made of breathable Torino cotton canvas and featuring a lower-cut ankle and rubber sole for optimum comfort and movement, these unisex sneakers couldn't be more perfect. And if you're worried about scuffing them, fret not — they're machine washable and clean up like a dream. Head on over to Amazon and pick up a pair (or two) before they sell out.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now — but the Sale Ends in Less Than 48 Hours
- Sale Alert! Those Classic White Sneakers Seen on Royals, Celebs, and Supermodels Are Discounted to Just $40
- This Clever Bag with 11,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings Is Convertible — and It's Just $34
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Mop and Bucket System Lets You 'Clean in Half the Time,' and It's on Sale