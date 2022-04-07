These Popular Workout Leggings with a Hidden Pocket Are Trending on Amazon — and They're on Sale for $25
If there's one thing we wear every week without fail, it's probably a pair of leggings.
The comfortable pants have replaced our jeans for most of the past two years, and even though you've likely incorporated non-stretchy bottoms back into your wardrobe, we'd bet that leggings have remained a key part of your rotation, too. That means it's always a good time to pick up a new pair — especially one that's trending on Amazon.
The Sunzel Workout Leggings are currently rising in the ranks of Amazon's most-bought fashion items, and for good reason: The women's leggings, made with a blend of polyester and spandex fabric, are breathable, lightweight, and sweat-resistant. The high-waisted fit is super flattering, and they even feature a hidden waistband pocket for keys if you're exercising on the go. And right now, many colors are on sale for less than $26.
Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings in Light Blue, $25 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
The popular Amazon leggings come in 23 colors — like olive green and light blue — and patterns like animal prints and camouflage, so there's a style for every taste, subtle or bold.
More than 18,000 shoppers have given the workout leggings a perfect rating so far, and they rave about how "well constructed" and "buttery soft" they are in their reviews. "It honestly feels like I'm not wearing pants," one claimed. "They are that comfy."
If you're looking specifically for workout leggings, these fit the bill and then some. Reviewers have said that the affordable leggings "survive sweaty workouts" and are "squat proof," meaning they don't slide down and aren't see-through like some other inexpensive pairs. Plus, customers love how they provide flattering "tummy control" and "enhance the look" of their "booty and hips."
While these Amazon leggings are already affordable at $32, take advantage of this discount and buy a few while they're marked down. Shop four more colors of the Sunzel Workout Leggings below.
Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings in Olive Green, $25 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings in Beige, $25 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings in Wine Red, $25; amazon.com
Buy It! Sunzel Workout Leggings in Gray, $27; amazon.com
