Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These 'Silky Soft' $20 Bike Shorts with Pockets Right Now
This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means it's time to swap your booties for flip flops, long-sleeved shirts for tank tops, and leggings for shorts.
But if you can't bear the thought of giving up your favorite flattering leggings for the season, don't worry: bike shorts are the next best thing. The popular bottoms provide the same comfort, stretch, and butt-lifting support as your go-to pair of leggings, but they're better suited for warmer weather.
You'd be hard-pressed to browse any activewear brand's site and not spot a pair of bike shorts for sale. But right now, Amazon shoppers are favoring a particular pair that's just $20.
Buy It! Sunzel Biker Shorts with Pockets in Black, $19.99; amazon.com
The Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts recently appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which means you can currently find them in thousands of shopping carts. The breathable bottoms are made with a sweat-wicking spandex fabric that shoppers call "silky" and "extremely soft like butter." Multiple reviewers compare the "smooth" material to high-end options, claiming that they "feel like $50 shorts!"
Available in three lengths — 3 inches, 5 inches, and 8 inches — and 79 colors and patterns, there's a pair for every preference. One customer pointed out a common concern about wearing bike shorts that this pick avoids: "I hate when these type [of] shorts cut off the leg at the bottom of them," they explained. "I don't feel like these do."
Nearly 8,000 customers have given these high-waisted bike shorts a five-star rating, and this isn't the first Sunzel item to blow up on Amazon. The brand has become known for its buttery-soft activewear, like these customer-favorite leggings and these long bike shorts — all of which feature convenient pockets.
The pair in question today includes spacious pockets on both sides, and they're big enough to store your phone, keys, and card while exercising outside or running errands purse-free.
Of course, bike shorts were a closet staple for Princess Diana, who wore them with sweatshirts and long-sleeve T-shirts on repeat back in the '90s — before they were widely accepted as a stylish choice. Now, everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber wears the comfortable bottoms with a wide variety of tops, from bomber jackets to button-ups.
If you haven't hopped on the bike shorts train yet, the time is now, because Amazon shoppers are catching onto the appeal of this popular $20 pair. Shop more colors of the Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets below.
