You Can Find These $22 'Super Soft' Biker Shorts in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

This particular pair of women's biker shorts is made with a sweat-wicking spandex fabric that shoppers describe as "super soft," which will keep you comfortable while you work out or run errands. Plus, we can't ignore the huge bonus that is the two side pockets that will fit your phone and keys while you're out and about. Choose between 24 colors and patterns, including different shades of leopard print, camo, and solid hues like olive green and sherbet orange.