You Can Find These $22 'Super Soft' Biker Shorts in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

Say hello to your summer uniform
By Claire Harmeyer April 28, 2022 05:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Biker shorts are to spring and summer what leggings are to fall and winter: a necessity.

They deliver all the comfort, stretch, and butt-lifting support your go-to leggings offer — just without the knee and calf coverage. So it's no wonder this $22 pair was just trending on Amazon.

The Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts recently appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which means thousands of savvy customers are buying them right now. Sunzel is known for its buttery soft, breathable workout clothes (like these popular leggings with a hidden pocket), and shoppers have clearly caught on to the appeal of its affordable gear.

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets, $21.99; amazon.com

This particular pair of women's biker shorts is made with a sweat-wicking spandex fabric that shoppers describe as "super soft," which will keep you comfortable while you work out or run errands. Plus, we can't ignore the huge bonus that is the two side pockets that will fit your phone and keys while you're out and about. Choose between 24 colors and patterns, including different shades of leopard print, camo, and solid hues like olive green and sherbet orange

Biker shorts aren't just for biking anymore. The stretchy bottoms are suitable for all types of exercise — running, yoga, Pilates, boxing — but they've become a popular pick for non-athletic activities, too. Stylish celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have been wearing the comfy shorts with everything from blazers to bomber jackets to stilettos, proving that the sporty bottoms are actually super verstaile. 

Style these women's biker shorts with a sweatshirt or denim jacket this spring, then reach for tank tops or T-shirts come summer. The outfit options for biker shorts are endless — check out this affordable pair in more colors and patterns below.

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets in Leopard Snow, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets in Olive Green, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets in Pink, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets in Purple Stone, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Sunzel Women's Biker Shorts with Pockets in Light Blue, $21.99; amazon.com

