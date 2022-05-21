19 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, from Satin Slips to Ruffle and Wrap Styles
We hear wedding bells ringing: According to The New York Times, roughly 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year.
With countless postponements and a huge surge in engagements over the past two years, chances are you have at least one wedding on deck this summer. And since it's probably been a while since you watched a friend or family member walk down the aisle, a new wedding guest dress is in order.
Weddings are one of the most fun events to dress for: You're encouraged to embrace romantic patterns, sweetheart necklines, and breezy skirts for twirling the night away — all in the name of love. Prairie dresses with puff sleeves and ruffle details are trending for summer 2022, and nuptials are the perfect occasion to embrace these dreamy styles.
Out of the seemingly endless dress options out there, these 19 wedding guest dresses from Nordstrom, Lulus, and more are a great place to start. Whether you're looking for a mini, midi, or maxi summer wedding guest dress, there's a pick for every taste and event, including black tie and cocktail attire, in the list below.
Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses:
- Love by Design Athen Plunging V-Neck Maxi Dress, $49.97 (orig. $96); nordstromrack.com
- Lulus Island Time Lime Green Ruffled Midi Dress, $59, lulus.com
- Zara Satin Effect Cut Out Dress, $59.90; zara.com
- Socialite High Slit Maxi Dress, $59.95; nordstromrack.com
- Lulus Next to You Rusty Rose Swiss Dot Ruffled Midi Dress, $69; lulus.com
- Lulus Meant to Be Together Dusty Pink Satin One-Shoulder Mini Dress, $69; lulus.com
- Lulus Be a Dear Slate Blue Swiss Dot Tie-Front Skater Dress, $69; lulus.com
- Alexia Admor Lily Crew Neck Midi Dress, $69.97; nordstromrack.com
- Socialite Satin Tie Front Midi Dress, $69.97; nordstromrack.com
- Alexia Admor V-Neck Puff Sleeve Dress, $79.97; nordstromrack.com
- Lulus Sweetheart Style Mauve Polka Dot Bustier Tiered Midi Dress, $84; lulus.com
- French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Mini Dress, $96 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
- Abercrombie & Fitch Flirty Drama Mini Dress, $100; abercrombie.com
- Lilysilk Elegant V Neck Silk Dress with Pearl, $109; lilysilk.com
- Abercrombie & Fitch Keyhole Slip Midi Dress, $110; abercrombie.com
- Abercrombie & Fitch Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Midi Dress, $120; abercrombie.com
- Bardot Malinda Slip Dress, $129; revolve.com
- Lilly Pulitzer Regina Stretch Shift Dress, $198; lillypulitzer.com
- For Love and Lemons Felicia Midi Dress, $243, forloveandlemons.com
Classic satin slip dresses are always an elegant choice, and this one from Abercrombie & Fitch features a keyhole cutout in the front and a bow tie in the back for a modern touch. Alternatively, this Lilysilk slip dress has pretty pearls on the straps that subtly nod to pearlcore.
Lulus offers plenty of trendy picks, like this one-shoulder satin mini dress, this bustier sweetheart style that feels Bridgerton-esque, and this midi dress that combines two popular trends: ruffles and a wrap design. All three are available in blush tones — a shade you'll see everywhere this summer — and they're each less than $90.
Need to see more? Keep scrolling to shop! Celebrate the happy couples in your lives in one of these sweet and sophisticated summer wedding guest dresses.
