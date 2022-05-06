Found: The Prettiest Summer Wedding Guest Dresses for Less Than $50 at Amazon
2022 is the year of weddings.
According to The New York Times, roughly 2.5 million couples will tie the knot this year. With countless postponed nuptials and an endless stream of engagement announcements flooding your Instagram feed over the course of the pandemic, chances are you have at least one wedding penciled into your calendar this spring or summer.
Celebrating the love of family and friends is always a happy occasion, but when you start adding up the cost of gifts for the bride and groom and potential travel expenses to the ceremony location, attending weddings isn't exactly cheap. That's why your wedding guest dress shouldn't be an extra expense that stresses you out.
The best wedding guest dresses are fancy yet fun and flattering yet comfortable for dancing the night away — but you don't have to spend a pretty penny to check all these boxes. Amazon has plenty of affordable and stylish summer wedding guest dresses, like the 11 below that will all cost you $45 or less.
Best Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 at Amazon:
- Romwe Tie Back Ruffle Strap Flowy Dress, $19.99–$32.99
- Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $21.99–$26.99
- Romwe Elegant One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress, $24.99–$29.99
- Prettygarden Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $25.99–$40.99
- BTFBM Halter Neck Belted Polka Dot Dress, $25.99–$35.99
- Miessial Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $29.99–$44.99
- Pinup Fashion Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, $34.99–$37.99
- Romwe Plus Size Bell Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress, $35.99
- Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.99–$39.99
- Dokotoo Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.97–$39.99
- Knitee Deep V-Neck Pencil Dress, $44.99
From flirty minis to romantic maxis, Amazon offers wedding guest dresses for all types of ceremonies and all guests' tastes. More than 5,000 shoppers have given this classic satin midi dress (which comes in 23 colors and patterns) a five-star rating, and a whopping 8,000 have deemed this long sleeve mini dress perfect, with multiple calling it "a curvy girl's dream."
If the next wedding on your calendar requires cocktail attire, this pencil dress has earned the approval of over 6,000 customers who describe it as "absolutely beautiful" and "very flattering." The knee-length wedding guest dress features ruffled sleeves and a sexy yet classy slit.
All of these options are great dresses to wear to a wedding, but many are also suitable for other events like bridal and baby showers, engagement parties, or even brunches when you dress them down with sneakers or sandals.
Below, shop more under-$50 summer wedding guest dresses at Amazon.
Buy It! Romwe Tie Back Ruffle Strap Flowy Dress, $19.99–$32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $21.99–$26.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Elegant One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress, $24.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $25.99–$40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BTFBM Halter Neck Belted Polka Dot Dress, $25.99–$35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Miessial Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $29.99–$44.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pinup Fashion Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, $34.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Plus Size Bell Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress, $35.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Dokotoo Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.97–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Knitee Deep V-Neck Pencil Dress, $44.99; amazon.com
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code