Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
The summer heat is coming in — well, hot — and that means it's time to refresh your wardrobe with cute, breezy dresses that'll keep you cool all day long. No matter what kind of summer dress you choose, make sure it is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable. You know, the trifecta. And if you're in a shopping mood, you'll be excited to hear that Amazon is dropping deals on dresses that are so good, you can easily buy multiples.
While it's no secret there are some wickedly good fashion buys at Amazon, it can be a bit tricky to score the best deals — unless you've combed through for hours on end. You don't have time for that, which is why this roundup will be a true gift. Below, you'll find stylish dresses for all occasions this summer, including casual picks, romantic styles, maxis, and even wedding-appropriate options. And yes, they are all under $50.
All of these summer dress deals are hiding within Amazon's Fashion department, so if you're curious, explore it for yourself. All you have to do is head to the Amazon Fashion hub, click on the Save on Summer banner, and make your way to the Peak Summer Deals section and click on dresses for discounts you have to see to believe. And these on-sale summer dresses below will make a believer out of you.
Amazon Summer Dress Deals Under $50
- Ecowish Tie Front Midi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Romwe Floral A-Line Midi Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $48.99)
- PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruffled Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Romwe Ruffle Fit-and-Flare Short Dress, $32.99 (orig. $38.99)
- PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $34.99 (orig. $46.99)
- Angashion Casual Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- PrettyGarden Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99)
- Exlura Tie Back Lantern Mini Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $64.99)
- SheIn Floral Tie Front A-Line Mini Dress, $27.99 (orig. $31.99)
Whether you're running errands or relaxing at home, a casual and comfy dress will be your go-to. While leggings are tried and true, a loose-fitting dress like this casual maxi from Anrabess is a must-have this summer. Made with a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, the dress is breathable and stretchy and comes in 20 colors and styles. Shoppers even say they get "lots of compliments" while wearing it.
Another casual option that looks a little more put together is this cute swing dress from Mitilly. It's available in both sleeveless and short-sleeve options, has little buttons on the front, a three-tiered ruffle skirt, and pockets. The fit-and-flare style is also super flattering, accentuating your curves, and it feels soft. This pick is loved by shoppers, earning more than 5,800 five-star ratings. One person who wants to get it in multiple colors said, "This dress is utter comfort without lacking style! Seriously butter soft."
Floral dresses aren't just for spring — these sundresses are airy, stylish, and extremely versatile. You can wear 'em to a fancy brunch, date night, and even to a wedding. This one-shoulder floral maxi dress is a prime example; it looks really elevated thanks to its flowy ruffled skirt and the strap has a pretty knot design for just $41.
However, if you want something more fitted, opt for this off-the-shoulder bodycon midi that has more than 2,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who love it. One person gushed, "Seriously, [it's] the most beautiful and confident I've felt in a new dress in a long time." It hugs your curves, cinches at the waist, and has a ribbed texture shoppers confirm is stretchy and lightweight. It comes in 28 colors and patterns and is on sale for $39.
There are many other summer dresses on sale at Amazon right now. Scroll through the list below for even more deals worth shopping this weekend under $50.
Buy It! Ecowish Tie Front Midi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Floral A-Line Midi Dress, $37.04 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruffled Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Romwe Ruffle Fit-and-Flare Short Dress, $32.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Casual Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $34.99 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Angashion Casual Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGarden Halter Neck Maxi Dress, $32.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Exlura Tie Back Lantern Mini Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Buy It! SheIn Floral Tie Front A-Line Mini Dress, $27.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Svaliy Off-Shoulder Ruffle Shift Dress, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ezbelle Off-Shoulder Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nerlerolian Strappy Split Midi Dress, $25 (orig. $32); amazon.com
Buy It! Mitilly Sleeveless V-Neck Swing Dress, $30.07 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
- The Oprah-Approved Always Pan Is on Sale for Just a Few More Days in Several Popular Colors
- 7 Amazon Home Finds to Elevate Your Living Space, According to Pacaso's Director of Interior Design
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson' — and It's Under $100