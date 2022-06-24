Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Resort-Ready' Crochet Cover-Up — and It's as Little as $23
If you've been on the hunt for a swim cover-up to wear at the beach this season, you're not going to want to miss out on this Amazon find. The Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress is trendy and totally practical for the heat and sand alike, and many of the colors are on sale right now.
This crochet cover-up is a flirty, sexy style that lets your skin breathe on those hot beach days (and shows off cute peeks of your favorite swimsuit!). The moderately tight knit, made from a polyester-viscose blend, is a bit revealing without being too risque; it's designed to fall right above the knee, and it has a flattering V-neck and a slit on each side.
The dress comes in several styles and colors. While the high-neck options are cute, we're loving the V-neck variation, which happens to be on sale now in sizes S–XL and makes for great beachwear. Whether you like a bright white look in the summer, a vibrant pop of turquoise by the pool, or a classic black to match everything, you'll find plenty of options here. And thanks to Amazon's discount plus an additional coupon code, you'll snag it for just $23. At that low price, it's worth grabbing one in each color.
Many reviewers recommend going up one size if you like a looser, more relaxed fit for swimwear. But if you want a dress that hugs your curves perfectly, other reviewers say to opt for your typical size.
Either way, shoppers are obsessed with this "flirty" cover-up, saying it gets you "resort ready" and is the perfect item to pack for a trip. One five-star reviewer enthused, "I wore it more than anything in my suitcase! It was so cute, fit well, and was the best purchase." They also added: "Just buy this cover-up!"
Another reviewer was pleasantly surprised by the quality, noting, "I was worried it might stretch out after being in the water, but it held [its] shape really well. I wore it for about 5 hours at a waterpark!" They finished off by saying they "couldn't be happier," which seems to be the consensus among most buyers.
If you're ready to part with the boring, unfashionable swim cover-ups you've been settling for, grab one of these adorable, flattering crochet dresses from Amazon while they're as little as $23.
