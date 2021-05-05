Even Runners Are Ditching Their $100 Leggings for These ‘Buttery Soft’ $17 Yoga Pants
As the country slowly begins to open more and more, you may think loungewear and athleisure will soon be just a distant memory. But that's hardly the case, especially since many people are still working from home and leggings will always be a bonafide staple no matter the season. For those who are in constant need of yoga pants year-round, consider adding one or two or even three of these Styleword High Waisted Yoga Pants from Amazon to your closet.
The high-waisted yoga pants are made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex, designed to not only provide tons of comfort, but also give plenty of stretch during workouts or while you're lazing around. Constructed with two side pockets, the yoga pants offer storage deep enough to hold a cell phone or a few credit cards. Plus, there's a hidden waistband pocket that's large enough to tuck a set of keys into.
Slip into these leggings to work from home or wear for a number of fitness activities, including yoga, cycling, running, jogging, kickboxing, and biking. Available in sizes ranging from small to XXL and 20-, 22-, and 26-inch inseam lengths, the yoga pants come in 37 solid colors and patterns, including classic navy, leopard, tie-dye, and camo.
Amazon shoppers can't stop gushing about these leggings, which have picked up over 4,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say they're "flattering" and "buttery soft," with many noting that the two side pockets are huge game changers. One shopper even goes on to say that they "may never take these off!"
"I am just super impressed with the quality of these leggings for the price!" one reviewer shares. "They are true to size and fit me like a glove. These are wonderful, stylish, [and] have one interior pocket and two side pockets that are spacious. The fabric is thick, but not too thick. It feels like a second skin."
"I am a runner and work out about five to six times a week," another five-star reviewer says. "I have worn all types of leggings to run and work out in: Nike, Tracksmith, etc. Although those are usually great, they are always incredibly expensive. When I found these affordable leggings I thought, 'I'll try one pair and see how they fit.' Not only are they SO comfy, but they have pockets on the side. Now I can run without holding my phone! These are the best running/workout leggings I have found yet, and I would probably never buy a brand name workout pant again as long as these are around."
Whether you need new leggings to workout in or are simply looking for a quality pair of yoga pants to wear around the house, shop the Sytleword High Waisted Yoga Pants on Amazon.
