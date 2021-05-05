Even Runners Are Ditching Their $100 Leggings for These ‘Buttery Soft’ $17 Yoga Pants

"I am a runner and work out about five to six times a week," another five-star reviewer says. "I have worn all types of leggings to run and work out in: Nike, Tracksmith, etc. Although those are usually great, they are always incredibly expensive. When I found these affordable leggings I thought, 'I'll try one pair and see how they fit.' Not only are they SO comfy, but they have pockets on the side. Now I can run without holding my phone! These are the best running/workout leggings I have found yet, and I would probably never buy a brand name workout pant again as long as these are around."