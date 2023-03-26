Lifestyle Fashion These Nurse-Approved Sneakers 'Are More Comfortable' Than Slippers — and They're on Sale “My god, these shoes change everything” By Amy Schulman Published on March 26, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Finding a pair of comfortable shoes is hard enough as it is — especially if you're one to spend long hours of the day on your feet. Rather than spend time researching, take the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest buying the Stq Slip-On Walking Shoes — and they're currently on sale. The sneakers are designed with an elastic cuff at the back of the shoe, making it super easy to take on and off. Complete with a durable knit material, the shoes are wonderfully stretchy, allowing your feet plenty of room to breathe. The sneakers are finished off with great traction, a shockproof sole, and a memory foam insole, cushioning your feet as you move. Slip into these sneakers whether you're heading into the office, struggling with plantar fasciitis, or simply running errands. The sneakers are available in a host of colors, including bright pink and taupe, all of which are available in sizes 5.5-10.5. Amazon Buy It! Stq Slip-On Walking Shoes, $37.99 (orig. $70.99); amazon.com This 'Flattering' Short-Sleeve Blouse Is on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon Over 39,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sneakers a five-star rating, with nurses noting that they "support" and "cushion" their feet all day long. One user said, "I'm gonna buy a lifetime supply," while another added: "I hate to change to my slippers in the evening because these are more comfortable." "I work 14 hours a day, four to five days a week, so my feet have been painful and smooshed and squashed in just all the wrong ways for years," another five-star reviewer said, then enthused, "My god, these shoes change everything. They are so comfortable, so spongy, soft, breathable, [and] they slip on easily." They finished off by saying: "These shoes are a huge asset to those in the medical field." Amazon Buy It! Stq Slip-On Walking Shoes, $38.98 (orig. $70.99); amazon.com Head to Amazon to get the Stq Slip-On Walking Shoes while they're up to 46 percent off. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon The 10 Best Furniture Deals We Found at Amazon This Month — Up to 67% Off A Shark Stick Vacuum That Users Call a 'Beast' Is on Sale for Just $200 Today