Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25

"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them"

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Published on September 11, 2022 12:00 AM

STQ Loafers for Women Memory Foam Slip On Sneakers
Photo: Amazon

When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish.

And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable."

The Stq Slip-On Shoes have racked up more than 4,700 five-star ratings — and right now, the "comfortable and lightweight" slip-ons are on sale starting at $25, depending on which size you choose.

Made from a sweat-absorbing material, these quilted sneakers are designed to keep your feet dry while out and about, whether that's running errands or going to brunch with friends. And the shoes' rubber sole provides traction against uneven surfaces so you can feel secure whether on the street or in the park.

The shoes are made with elastic bands on each side allowing feet to easily slip in and out for a snug and comfortable fit, while the bounced insole serves as a pillow for your toes. The best part? The shoes feature an ergonomic heel design to prevent blisters so you won't end up in pain after long wear.

Amazon

Buy It! Stq Loafers Slip-On Shoes, $25.51–$31.11 (orig. $38.89); amazon.com

Available in women's sizes 6 to 11, the shoes shoppers wear "all the time" come in five colors: black, taupe, olive, pink, and white. They're great for a more casual look and can be worn with jeans and a cardigan, or a skater dress.

Thousands of shoppers have nothing but compliments for these slip-on shoes. One five-star reviewer shared, "I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them. They fit really well and were very comfortable. Would definitely recommend!"

Another shopper highlighted that these shoes were great for traveling, writing, "[I] bought them for [an] Alaska trip and walking around in the rain; the material is perfect for that."

An additional enthusiastic five-star reviewer called them the "perfect" slip-ons and said they're "so glad" they found the shoes they "wear everywhere" now.

If you're looking for a new pair of easy slip-on shoes to wear during these last few weeks of summer and into the fall, these Stq Slip-On Shoes are what you want to add to your cart right now.

Amazon

Amazon

