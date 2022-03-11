Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Sneakers That Nurses Swear by Are 50% Off at Amazon

The sneakers are designed with an elastic cuff, making them easy to pull on and off without having to tie and untie laces. Thanks to the wide toe, the shoes provide you with enough space so your feet aren't constricted, but still offer arch support. Plus, the bottom of the shoe is outfitted with a thick, cushioned sole that absorbs shock and provides great traction for long walks. These shoes can be worn for just about any activity, whether you're heading to work, taking long walks, or working out.