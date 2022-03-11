Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Sneakers That Nurses Swear by Are 50% Off at Amazon
Finding a pair of durable, comfortable sneakers is invaluable — especially if you're on your feet all day. So if you're been struggling with sore feet after a long day, it's worth reconsidering your shoe choice. Take the advice from thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Stq Slip-On Sneakers — and they're currently on sale.
The sneakers are designed with an elastic cuff, making them easy to pull on and off without having to tie and untie laces. Thanks to the wide toe, the shoes provide you with enough space so your feet aren't constricted, but still offer arch support. Plus, the bottom of the shoe is outfitted with a thick, cushioned sole that absorbs shock and provides great traction for long walks. These shoes can be worn for just about any activity, whether you're heading to work, taking long walks, or working out.
Shoppers can choose from various colors, including purple and dark gray, with sizes running from 5.5 to 10.5. Although the sneakers are normally $71, Amazon is running two deals right now. The sneakers are already on sale for 48 percent off, and if you include the on-page coupon, you'll receive an extra six percent off the sale price, bringing your final total down to just $35.
These slip-on sneakers are among the most popular at Amazon, having netted over 29,000 perfect ratings. Reviewers say the shoes are like "walking on air" and that their "feet feel amazing" even after wearing the sneakers for several hours. Another user said: "My feet haven't hurt one time yet since I've been wearing them no matter how much I'm on my feet."
Even nurses are impressed by these sneakers, with one sharing: "These are the first shoes in a long time that I actually don't have pain after a 12-hour shift." They explained that they've tried brand popular shoes, including Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, but nothing compared to the comfort of these slip-on sneakers. Plus, they also noted, "I have been wearing them [three times] a week for 12 hours a day for about a month now and they are holding up well."
Head to Amazon to get Stq Slip-On Sneakers while they're 50 percent off.
