Amazon Shoppers Have Dubbed These Under-$40 Sneakers ‘The Best Walking Shoes Ever’

Often, comfortable walking shoes designed to outlast long days and longer miles look like they’re built more for Mars than Earth. Coming in chunky and unflattering styles, these kinds of shoes also usually cost upwards of $100, so investing in them can be less than fun. But Amazon shoppers have found a pair of walking sneakers that are made with comfortable features like air-cushioned rubber soles, look stylish, and cost just under $40. What more could you ask for?

The STQ walking sneakers have the same sporty look and lightweight feel as the most popular athletic shoes out there, but instead of lacking arch support and overcompensating in price, these affordable shoes are built to be worn for hours on end. Even if all that time is spent moving around.

Made with a flexible rubber sole (which includes a built-in air cushion), these walking shoes also have a built-in arch support and heel cradle that each allow for your foot to be supported from the tip of its toes to the end of its heel. They feel weightless to wear, yet provide heavy-duty support. Plus, there’s a sockliner on the inside that can boost comfort (but for those who like a little more wiggle room, this feature can be removed). These features and more make the shoe an absolute hit for Amazon shoppers, who say the sneakers are great for relieving pain.

“This is the best tennis shoe I’ve ever worn,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have lower back pain and if I’m walking or standing for any length of time, I have shooting pain across my back. I put these shoes on and went to town and walked around for about two hours. No pain, zilch, nada.”

Walkers, hikers, and active workers alike have all heralded the sneakers as being the best of the best when it comes to comfort, style, and functionality. The fact that they come in 14 color options is just an added bonus.

“Hands down the best walking shoes ever,” wrote another reviewer. “I bought another color too. I walk two to five miles daily and these shoes prevent my feet from hurting.”

Pain-free feet that look good? Whether you’re on Mars or Earth, that’s certainly something to get behind. Below, you can shop these popular walking shoes in a variety of styles.

