Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off One reviewer said they were "as comfortable as a pair of slippers" By Clara McMahon Published on March 7, 2023 08:00 PM Amazon has put a ton of spring-ready styles on sale this week, including comfortable footwear. Right now, you can snag a pair of comfy, breathable, and versatile Stq Canvas Slip-On Sneakers on super sale for up to 59 percent off. The sneakers have a low-profile, classic design that can be worn with a variety of outfits, from sundresses to jeans and a tee… On top of being stylish and versatile, the sneakers are ultra comfortable. They have a breathable canvas exterior, and the sneakers' insole is made from a moisture-wicking and cushiony material that will adapt to the shape of your feet as it keeps them cool. The slip-on design has an elastic band for a flexible fit, so you can wear them for hours on end. Stq Canvas Slip-On Sneakers in Black,$20.32–$29.51 (orig. $49.99) I Can't Stop Buying These White Sneakers That Are Stylish, Comfortable, and Hold Up for Years Plus, the sneakers are easy to clean — just throw them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water, leave them out to air dry and they're just like new. The shoes come in a number of classic colors like beige and navy, as well as patterns includeing red and black Buffalo check and a jewel-tone plaid. All sizes and colors are discounted between 41 and 59 percent off, bringing these $50 sneakers to as little as $20. Stq Canvas Slip-On Sneakers in Multi Plaid, $25.08–$29.89 (orig. $49.99) The sneakers have racked up nearly 2,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, including a shopper that owns them in "just about every color." One reviewer wrote that the shoes were "comfy enough to walk [in] all day at the beach," while another said they were "as comfortable as a pair of slippers." A fourth shopper raved that the sneakers were "perfect for working out, as well as for everyday wear." Do your spring wardrobe a favor by adding these versatile and comfortable Stq Canvas Slip-On Sneakers to your collection. Be sure to act fast to snag them while they're up to 59 percent off at Amazon! Stq Canvas Slip-On Sneakers in Dark Gray, $20.32–$25.08 (orig. $49.99)