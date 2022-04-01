Target's Latest Collaboration Is Bursting with Cheerful Pastel Shades, Personalized Accessories, and More
Happy days are here again. At least, that is, from the looks of the brand new Stoney Clover Lane x Target collaboration (the customizable accessories brand you've likely seen all over social media). Everything rolls out today and might be best described as the cheerful burst of retail happiness that the world so needs right now. The whimsical collection (which is priced from $2 to $160) is hard to miss thanks to its pretty confection-like pastel shades and playful prints, but it's the over 300 fun and highly functional items for the entire family that really took our breath away.
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane x Target Women's Overalls in White, $30; target.com
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane x Target Women's Sport Sandals, $20; target.com
When we say there's something for everyone in this line, we mean it. And if spring break is on your mind, Stoney Clover Lane x Target has you and your crew covered. The smile-inducing selection of warm-weather goods is a welcome sight, and we can't stop ogling at the downright adorable mix of inflatable pool toys, vibrant drink coolers, patterned beach chairs, and darling sun umbrellas. We're lowkey thinking of upgrading absolutely everything we already own and replacing them with these fresh essentials since they look that much better than anything we've ever laid eyes on before (and we're all about turning heads at the beach).
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane x Target 5-Position Beach Chair, $40; target.com
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane x Target Rainbow Gingham Inflatable Pool, $40; target.com
If your summer plans involve jetting away, you'll be tempted by these sturdy, hard-sided suitcases, as well as these terry cloth-covered duffel bags and roomy toiletry bags — all of which can be customized with glamorous patches that adhere to your travel essentials.
Buy It! Stoney Clover Lane xX Target Quilted Hearts Duffel Bag, $40; target.com
And of course, scoop up summer-ready dresses, splashy swimwear, and sporty sandals to round out your Target shopping spree, and let the beach days begin.
See our favorite selections from the new collab below.
Shop Stoney Clover Lane x Target
- Women's Deep V-Neck Swimsuit, $35
- Beach Patch 5-Piece Pack, $20
- Hearts Duffel Bag, $40
- Carry-On Spinner Suitcase, $100
- Rainbow Gingham Umbrella, $40
- Women's Ruffle Dress, $25
- Women's Boxy Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $12
- Terry Cloth Mini Hearts Duffel Bag, $40
- Inflatable Rainbow Water Float, $25
- 54-Quart Hardsided Cooler, $130
- Tie-Dye One-Piece Swimsuit, $35
- Hooded Sweatshirt in Light Green, $20
- Oversized Rainbow Beach Ball, $10
- Canvas Striped Hammock in Blue, $50
- 3-Piece Packing Cube Set, $25
- Beach Lounger in Light Pink Stripe, $40
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Stretchy Spanx Shorts That Sold Out in a Week Are Finally Back in Stock — for Now
- This 'Cute and Functional' One-Piece Swimsuit with Nearly 13,000 Perfect Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon
- Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors
- Walmart Dropped a Major Sale on Spring Essentials — Up to 63% Off