Target's Latest Collaboration Is Bursting with Cheerful Pastel Shades, Personalized Accessories, and More

Happy days are here again. At least, that is, from the looks of the brand new Stoney Clover Lane x Target collaboration (the customizable accessories brand you've likely seen all over social media). Everything rolls out today and might be best described as the cheerful burst of retail happiness that the world so needs right now. The whimsical collection (which is priced from $2 to $160) is hard to miss thanks to its pretty confection-like pastel shades and playful prints, but it's the over 300 fun and highly functional items for the entire family that really took our breath away.