I Finally Tried Stitch Fix to See What All the Hype Is About, and I Wasn't Disappointed

Base price $20/delivery Free shipping? Yes Delivery frequency Biweekly, monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly No. of items per shipment 5 Size range XS–3X, along with plus, petite, and maternity options

How Does Stitch Fix Work?

For $20, Stitch Fix pairs you with a styling expert who puts in all the legwork in curating your own mini wardrobe that gets sent to you within a week of signing up. All members start by completing Stitch Fix's comprehensive style profiler, which prompts you to answer questions about your height, weight, and typical sizing. However, while I was filling out my quiz, I was happy that I was able to specify what kind of style, rise, and length of jeans I prefer, and body features I'd like to "flaunt" or "avoid."

Stitch Fix's inventory features sizes XS to 3X along with petite, plus, and maternity options from over 1,000 brands, including Free People, Good American, Madewell, and Alice and Olivia. Accessories such as jewelry and handbags are also sometimes included in Fix boxes. In some categories, like shoes, I was able to expand on my preferences by selecting styles I wasn't interested in.

Whether you opt into Stitch Fix's biweekly, monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly plan, each box has a $20 styling fee and comes with five items. The company's standard try-on window is three days, but I was able to extend mine for two weeks at no extra charge. Whatever items I didn't keep, I shipped back to Stitch Fix using the prepaid shipping envelope included in my box. During this process, I was also able to tell my stylist what I liked or disliked about my curated items to help them with future Fixes. Overall, the entire process from beginning to end couldn't have been more seamless.

Stitch Fix Cost

Stitch Fix's pricing is a bit unique because the company charges the same flat styling fee that counts as credit toward any items you want to keep, no matter your subscription plan. For $20, I got access to a personal stylist and received five items in my box. I found this to be a huge incentive when deciding which of my items I'd like to personally own.

Additionally, if you're a first-time subscriber, Stitch Fix will waive the styling fee on your first Fix. If you love all the items in your box, and think they'll make a great addition to your wardrobe, you'll get 25% off your total purchase. Any items you don't wish to keep can be easily returned using the included prepaid shipping envelope.

One thing I did appreciate was Stitch Fix's transparent pricing. Inside my Fix was an invoice detailing the price of each item, as well as its brand, color, and size. Stitch Fix did all the math for me, providing my subtotal both before and after the styling fee credit, along with the 25% buy-all discount. That being said, I did notice that individual pieces can be costly — out of the five items I received, only three fell within my preferred price range.

I found that the only way you may see a price difference between boxes is if you change the "Category Pricing" on your style profile. For example, if you update your preferred spending category from "$50 to $100," to "$100 to $150," you may notice bigger price tags on your next invoice.

Delivery and Packaging

Emily Weaver

Sign Up Now! Stitch Fix Subscription, starting at $20 per delivery, stitchfix.com

Upon completing your Stitch Fix style profile, a stylist goes to work curating your box. Typically, first-time subscribers receive their initial Fix within a week of signing up. If for whatever reason the predicted delivery date doesn't work with your schedule, you can select a new delivery date via the calendar on your dashboard.

My Fix was originally scheduled to arrive on the weekend, so for peace of mind, I changed it to a weekday when I knew I would be home. However, someone doesn't have to be home in order for your Fix to be successfully delivered, so you can pick a date that works best for you. With my delivery date confirmed, I was then able to choose how frequently I wanted to receive future Fix boxes — every two to three weeks, monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly.

Not only did my box arrive on time, but Stitch Fix sent an email notification when it shipped, along with tracking, and another notification when it was delivered. My items arrived professionally cleaned and folded inside a box stamped with the Stitch Fix logo that was made out of recycled materials.

My stack of clothes was kept together by 100 percent FSC-certified recycled in-box kraft paper, and I was able to recycle every piece of packaging used. For returns, the company includes a prepaid shipping envelope in each box. When I was ready to send back my unwanted items, all I had to do was place them inside the envelope and simply drop it off at my local post office.

Clothing Quality

The only caveat I found to using Stitch Fix was that customers can't vet their stylist's picks ahead of time. I say this because my box came with two pairs of jeans, yet I wasn't in the market for a new pair. Had I seen my stylist-curated closet beforehand, I would have asked to swap the jeans for a different style of pants.

To that point, Stitch Fix's style quiz was extremely comprehensive. I was able to narrow down my clothing preferences based on features I'd like to flaunt or avoid as well as what brands I feel most comfortable in. Because of this, I wasn't totally caught off guard by the items in my box since they all fit me and suited my preferences.

In my Fix, my stylist also provided tips on how to style the items with pieces I may already own or could receive in future boxes. Since my box featured basic staples and solid colors, I didn't need to rely on the suggestions too heavily, but it was nice to see that my stylist was considerate of other items I may own outside of Stitch Fix.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Boxes are curated by expert stylists

Will waive the styling fee for your first Fix

Gives you access to items from over 1,000 brands

$20 styling fee counts as a credit toward any items you want to keep

You can extend your try-on window at no cost

Boxes packaged with recycled materials

All items can be returned for free

Cons

Individual items can be expensive

Stylists don't always choose items within your preferred shopping budget

Who's Stitch Fix Good For?

Stitch Fix offers a more enjoyable experience for those who enjoy clothes shopping online and want reasonably priced styling advice. The style profiler works to your advantage because it gives stylists an inside look at your current closet and the kinds of clothes you feel best in. Plus, working with an expert can introduce you to new patterns, prints, colors, silhouettes, and brands that complement your unique body type. For just $20, you can build a whole new wardrobe of confidence without the hassle of browsing through hundreds of pieces.

Emily Weaver

Sign Up Now! Stitch Fix Subscription, starting at $20 per delivery, stitchfix.com

Final Thoughts

I went into my Stitch Fix experience with an open mind. The personal styling service was my introduction to using a clothing subscription box and working with a stylist, and it couldn't have been easier. For reasons unrelated to their fit, quality, and price, I didn't keep my curated picks (with warmer weather on the horizon, a cargo jacket wasn't on my mood board); however, that won't prevent me from using the service again. As someone who isn't super well-versed in the fashion space, having someone who understands what will flatter my height, body profile, and overall style is encouraging.

If your budget is flexible and you're looking to update your closet with standalone pieces, I think Stitch Fix is worth the cost. For just $20, a personal stylist took care of all the heavy lifting for me. However, it did give me pause that 3 out of the 5 items I chose were actually within my budget. Despite this, those shopping for high-quality, everyday staples like a pair of jeans, or looking to splurge on a fancy outfit may benefit from having a personal stylist. For all those reasons, I'd recommend Stitch Fix to a friend who's in search of a personalized outfit with a bit of wow factor.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often do you receive a clothing subscription box?

Most clothing subscription boxes such as Nuuly, Armoire, and Dia & Co ship on a monthly basis. Stitch Fix is one of the few personal styling services offering a plan with shorter wait times between shipments, with a new Fix arriving every two to three weeks. However, if you're looking to only refresh your closet every season or more intermittently, you may find a bimonthly or quarterly box more beneficial to your lifestyle.

Can you return or exchange clothes from a subscription box?

The beauty of signing up for a clothing subscription service is that you aren't married to the items you receive. In most instances, if you aren't a fan of your items, you can send them back — just be sure to do so by the allotted return date. Typically, brands will include a prepaid shipping label or envelope with your box to make this process more seamless. If you need an item in a different size, contact your stylist or the brand to see if they can exchange it.

Are clothes in a subscription box customized to your taste?

If you sign up for a clothing subscription service like Stitch Fix that uses stylists to pick clothes that are uniquely tailored to complement your body type and lifestyle, you will likely get clothes that are suited to your preferences. However, keep in mind that not all personal styling services operate the same. Some brands may allow you to approve your stylist's picks prior to shipping, while others may just use an in-depth style quiz to craft your box. Be sure to research how a particular clothing subscription service works before you commit to it.

Can you keep all the items in a clothing subscription box?

Clothing subscription services may structure their prices differently, but in many scenarios, each item in your box will have its own price tag. If you want to keep any of the pieces in your delivery, you'll have to pay for them individually. However, brands like Stitch Fix allow you to apply your styling fee toward any individual purchases from your box. Additionally, an even larger discount of 20 percent or 25 percent off your total purchase may be applied if you choose to keep everything in your box. Not all companies offer a buy feature (or discounts), so double-check its purchase policy before signing up.