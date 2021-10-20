The Shoe Brand Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing Is Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack for 2 Days Only

We'll be the first to admit it: We've fantasized about being crowned "the Bachelorette" more than once. And with Michelle Young starting her journey to find love on ABC's The Bachelorette last night, we're daydreaming about meeting eligible bachelors and wearing fancy gowns all over again. Those dreams will likely never come to fruition (sigh), but we can take a page out of Bachelor and Bachelorette stars' playbooks by copping their style. And lately, countless members of Bachelor Nation have been stepping out in the same shoe brand on repeat: Steve Madden.