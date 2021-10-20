The Shoe Brand Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing Is Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack for 2 Days Only
We'll be the first to admit it: We've fantasized about being crowned "the Bachelorette" more than once. And with Michelle Young starting her journey to find love on ABC's The Bachelorette last night, we're daydreaming about meeting eligible bachelors and wearing fancy gowns all over again. Those dreams will likely never come to fruition (sigh), but we can take a page out of Bachelor and Bachelorette stars' playbooks by copping their style. And lately, countless members of Bachelor Nation have been stepping out in the same shoe brand on repeat: Steve Madden.
Former bachelorettes Hannah Brown, Becca Kufrin, and Jojo Fletcher have worn Steve Madden heels for years, and recent Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorites like Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, and Hannah Godwin are following suit. Just earlier this week, former lead and current host of the reality show Tayshia Adams brunched in the brand's Signal Mules. So clearly, the list of loyal Steve Madden-lovers hailing from Bachelor Nation runs deep — and we totally understand their devotion.
Steve Madden consistently crafts classic, comfortable kicks at affordable prices. We're talking every staple shoe you need in your closet, slightly tailored to the current trends you want to try: Think animal-print sneakers, white combat boots, polished pointed-toe booties, and sleek, fur-lined mules. Best of all, Steve Madden shoes offer designer-level quality without the high price tags. And right now, you can snag Steve Madden shoes at even more affordable prices.
From now until Saturday, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 60% off Steve Madden shoes, and one quick browse will show every pair you need for fall and winter (read: knee-high boots, platform sneakers, and both leather and suede booties.) So, if your fashion-forward friend or family member has footwear on their Christmas wish list, now's the time to cross it off.
To further drive home how reliable Steve Madden shoes are, we'd like to point out that Bachelor Nation isn't the only group of famous fans of the brand. Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch often step out in its sneakers, Gwen Stefani and Emily Ratajkowski have rocked knee-high boots, and Taylor Swift has strutted around in Steve Madden sandals on multiple occasions. So, yeah — it's the real deal.
Below, shop nine of our favorite Steve Madden shoes that are on sale at Nordstrom Rack. And hurry — because if they're smart, eager shoppers like yourself are sure to snag these coveted styles quickly.
Buy It! Steve Madden Basille Lace-Up Platform Boot, $64.97–$69.97 (orig. $99.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Hollis Bootie, $79.97 (orig. $109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Nichol Knit Bootie, $74.97 (orig. $129); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Arelle Exaggerated Sole Sneaker, $64.97 (orig. $89.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Higher Knee-High Boot, $69.97 (orig. $109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Feleti Faux Fur Lined Leather Loafer Mule, $59.97 (orig.$89.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Hayes Block-Heel Bootie, $54.97 (orig.$89.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot, $79.97 (orig. $109.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Gaines Platform Sneaker, $59.97 (orig. $89.95); nordstromrack.com