Lifestyle Fashion Statement Sleeves Had a Big Moment at the 2023 Oscars — Here's How to Wear Them IRL Stars like Florence Pugh and Angela Bassett rocked standout sleeves on the Oscars red carpet Published on March 13, 2023 Photo: Getty (4) The Academy Awards might be a night dedicated to celebrating the best in film, but our style-savvy eyes were firmly fixed on one particularly standout trend that was worn by stars like Florence Pugh and Angela Bassett on the Oscars red carpet last night: statement sleeves. From puff-sleeved gowns to dramatic one-shoulder draping, the arms of A-listers were adorned with statement sleeves at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles this Sunday. But though extraordinary sleeves are worthy of the red carpet, what's sure to be this spring's hottest trend can be a fashionable (and affordable!) addition to any closet. Getty The Don't Worry Darling star got us excited for spring style in a decadent, ruffled Valentino Couture dress. To achieve a more day-time version of Flo's look, try these detached puff sleeves from Anthropologie. The pink cotton sleeves are attached with a ruched strap at the back and look adorable layered under a dress or even over a tank top. Anthropologie Buy It! Puff Sleeves, $68; anthropologie.com See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Keep scrolling to see more of the cutest statement-sleeve tops and dresses to add flair to your spring wardrobe. Statement Sleeve Tops and Dresses Starting at $10 Soly Hux Mock Neck Ruffle Butterfly Bodysuit, $25.99; amazon.com Romwe One Shoulder Short Puff Sleeve Top, $29.99; amazon.com Free People Va Va Voop Bodysuit, $68; zappos.com Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Plus Off the Shoulder Fit + Flare Dress, $69; jcpenney.com Solid Mesh Bodycon Strapless Short Dress, $40; shopcider.com Abercrombie & Fitch Square Neck Ruched Puff Sleeve Top, $34.99 (orig. $50); zappos.com Dolan Puff Sleeve Top, $78; anthropologie.com Solid Ruffle Knotted Rib Tank Top, $10; shopcider.com Free People Brunch Date Top, $50.16 (orig. $88); zappos.com R.Vivimos Women Half Sleeve Ruffled Flowy Dresses, $36.99; amazon.com Getty While Cara Delevingne stunned on the champagne carpet in a jaw-dropping one-shoulder ballgown, the single shoulder-bearing look can also be easily translated into a daytime 'fit that'll draw compliments at the office or during a night out. We love this chic one-shoulder top from Amazon that feels spring-y and elegant. Amazon Buy It! Romwe One Shoulder Short Puff Sleeve Top, $29.99; amazon.com Bodysuits are an easy (and comfortable!) option to add flare to your look. This puff-sleeved V-neck bodysuit from Free People feels modern and chic while also bringing all the drama we need. The plunging neckline is subtly sexy, and the gusset-snap thong back won't show panty lines. Zappos Buy It! Free People Va Va Voop Bodysuit, $68; zappos.com Another comfy black bodysuit that we've got our eye on is this butterfly ruffled pick that has over 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers say say it's "comfortable" and thick enough to prevent bra lines from showing through. Amazon Buy It! Soly Hux Mock Neck Ruffle Butterfly Bodysuit, $25.99; amazon.com We love that you can purchase a designer as notable as Prabal Gurung at JC Penney, and this white dress with off-the-shoulder ruffled sleeves feels like it came straight off the runway. Jcpenney Buy It! Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Plus Off the Shoulder Fit + Flare Dress, $69; jcpenney.com Talk about a party dress — this Barbiecore-pink mesh number will have heads turning all night. Cider Buy It! Solid Mesh Bodycon Strapless Short Dress, $40; shopcider.com Simple for spring, this white puff-sleeve top is cropped to pair with high-waisted jeans or to show off your midriff in warmer weather. Zappos Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Square Neck Ruched Puff Sleeve Top, $34.99 (orig. $50); zappos.com The sheer gather-shoulder sleeves on this top make for a much more alluring piece than a plain long-sleeve tee. Anthropologie Buy It! Dolan Puff Sleeve Top, $78; anthropologie.com Fluttery straps and a corset-like bodice make for a stunning upgraded cotton tank top. Cider Buy It! Solid Ruffle Knotted Rib Tank Top, $10; shopcider.com Pretty lace inserts on this three-quarter-sleeve top are sure to have everyone asking you were you got it. Zappos Buy It! Free People Brunch Date Top, $50.16 (orig. $88); zappos.com Over 4,000 five-star reviews don't lie — this comfortable warm-weather dress is perfect for a range of sizes. Amazon Buy It! R.Vivimos Women Half Sleeve Ruffled Flowy Dresses, $36.99; amazon.com Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.