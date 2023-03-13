Statement Sleeves Had a Big Moment at the 2023 Oscars — Here's How to Wear Them IRL

Stars like Florence Pugh and Angela Bassett rocked standout sleeves on the Oscars red carpet 

By
Cai Cramer
Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice.

Published on March 13, 2023 12:55 PM

oscars statement sleeves
Photo: Getty (4)

The Academy Awards might be a night dedicated to celebrating the best in film, but our style-savvy eyes were firmly fixed on one particularly standout trend that was worn by stars like Florence Pugh and Angela Bassett on the Oscars red carpet last night: statement sleeves.

From puff-sleeved gowns to dramatic one-shoulder draping, the arms of A-listers were adorned with statement sleeves at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles this Sunday. But though extraordinary sleeves are worthy of the red carpet, what's sure to be this spring's hottest trend can be a fashionable (and affordable!) addition to any closet.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

The Don't Worry Darling star got us excited for spring style in a decadent, ruffled Valentino Couture dress. To achieve a more day-time version of Flo's look, try these detached puff sleeves from Anthropologie. The pink cotton sleeves are attached with a ruched strap at the back and look adorable layered under a dress or even over a tank top.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Anthropologie

Buy It! Puff Sleeves, $68; anthropologie.com

Keep scrolling to see more of the cutest statement-sleeve tops and dresses to add flair to your spring wardrobe.

Statement Sleeve Tops and Dresses Starting at $10

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty

While Cara Delevingne stunned on the champagne carpet in a jaw-dropping one-shoulder ballgown, the single shoulder-bearing look can also be easily translated into a daytime 'fit that'll draw compliments at the office or during a night out. We love this chic one-shoulder top from Amazon that feels spring-y and elegant.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Amazon

Buy It! Romwe One Shoulder Short Puff Sleeve Top, $29.99; amazon.com

Bodysuits are an easy (and comfortable!) option to add flare to your look. This puff-sleeved V-neck bodysuit from Free People feels modern and chic while also bringing all the drama we need. The plunging neckline is subtly sexy, and the gusset-snap thong back won't show panty lines.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Zappos

Buy It! Free People Va Va Voop Bodysuit, $68; zappos.com

Another comfy black bodysuit that we've got our eye on is this butterfly ruffled pick that has over 1,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers say say it's "comfortable" and thick enough to prevent bra lines from showing through.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Amazon

Buy It! Soly Hux Mock Neck Ruffle Butterfly Bodysuit, $25.99; amazon.com

We love that you can purchase a designer as notable as Prabal Gurung at JC Penney, and this white dress with off-the-shoulder ruffled sleeves feels like it came straight off the runway.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Jcpenney

Buy It! Prabal Gurung for JCPenney Plus Off the Shoulder Fit + Flare Dress, $69; jcpenney.com

Talk about a party dress — this Barbiecore-pink mesh number will have heads turning all night.

Oscars Statement Sleeve Trend
Cider

Buy It! Solid Mesh Bodycon Strapless Short Dress, $40; shopcider.com

Simple for spring, this white puff-sleeve top is cropped to pair with high-waisted jeans or to show off your midriff in warmer weather.

Oscars Statement Sleeves Trend
Zappos

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Square Neck Ruched Puff Sleeve Top, $34.99 (orig. $50); zappos.com

The sheer gather-shoulder sleeves on this top make for a much more alluring piece than a plain long-sleeve tee.

Oscars Statement Sleeves Trend
Anthropologie

Buy It! Dolan Puff Sleeve Top, $78; anthropologie.com

Fluttery straps and a corset-like bodice make for a stunning upgraded cotton tank top.

Oscars Statement Sleeves Trend
Cider

Buy It! Solid Ruffle Knotted Rib Tank Top, $10; shopcider.com

Pretty lace inserts on this three-quarter-sleeve top are sure to have everyone asking you were you got it.

Oscars Statement Sleeves Trend
Zappos

Buy It! Free People Brunch Date Top, $50.16 (orig. $88); zappos.com

Over 4,000 five-star reviews don't lie — this comfortable warm-weather dress is perfect for a range of sizes.

Oscars Statement Sleeves Trend
Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Women Half Sleeve Ruffled Flowy Dresses, $36.99; amazon.com

