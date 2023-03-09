10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now

Between the travel, stay, and great gift, wedding guest costs quickly add up, but fortunately, there's one thing that won't significantly set you back — your look.

Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart and its Hot New Releases section are both packed with spring wedding guest dresses that droves of shoppers are gravitating toward right now, including short, midi, and maxi styles. Many come with free two-day shipping for Prime members, and here's the best part: There are plenty of options under $60.

Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60

PrettyGarden's satin mock neck long dress is one of the newest to arrive — and it's already a hit with shoppers. The pretty piece, which comes in 13 colors, is currently toward the top of Amazon's hot new releases chart.

The $40 sleeveless frock features an elegant neckline, flowy shape, subtle slits on both sides, and a soft, silky satin material. Its timeless look ensures that it can be worn now, but also years from now, while its simple design makes it great for weddings and all kinds of celebrations. And despite its newness, it's already received several praise-filled reviews from shoppers who call it "so flattering," "beautiful," and "surprisingly good quality."

Another new and popular dress is the bow one-shoulder dress from Anrabess. The elegant style has also climbed the Hot New Releases chart since it launched. The $38 maxi-length dress comes in 11 colors, including classics like black and navy, as well as brighter hues. The asymmetrical dress features a large bow on its one strap and a slit on the opposite side, creating interest. And it features subtle, flattering ruching at the waist to create a cinched-in look.

While there aren't that many reviews yet, several owners praised the Amazon find for its stretchy and comfortable fabric and its overall look that they describe as "beautiful," "pretty," and "versatile."

There are plenty of options for plus-sized shoppers too, including Floerns' satin spaghetti strap dress, which has racked up 1,200 five-star ratings. The $43 Amazon find features a draped cowl neckline, ruching to highlight the waist, and a slightly stretchy satin fabric. It's offered in sizes up to four XL, and it comes in 40 colors and prints.

Amazon's passionate reviewer community had tons of great things to say about this number, calling it "a lovely dress" and a "stunner." And many shared that they loved the way this dress made them feel, saying it "complimented" their figure, accented "all the right spots," and made them feel incredibly confident.

There are thousands of wedding guest dresses to shop at Amazon, but if you're ready to save some time and effort, start with this curated list with styles under $60. Given the demand ahead of wedding season and the surprising number of styles that are currently on sale, don't delay. Popular sizes and colors are likely to move fast.

