Tees, Shorts, and More Everyday Basics from This Nostalgic Brand Are Up to 83% Off Right Now 

If you've discovered that you need to upgrade everything from your water bottle to your shoes as the weather is getting warmer, you shouldn't forget to give your basics a refresh, too. Bid those old, overused tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts farewell and create a new capsule wardrobe for this season.

To help you easily find new spring styles, we turned to the iconic, nostalgic denim brand, True Religion, which is having a sitewide sale — but only for a limited time. We're eyeing styles that are up to 83 percent off, so be sure to add everything from ribbed tank tops to sweat shorts to your virtual cart while they're still in stock.

The Best Styles from True Religion's Sitewide Sale

Now's your chance to get a quality bodysuit to wear all season long for just $14, so consider grabbing it in all three easy-to-style colors. It has a snap closure with a small cut-out design in the front and a scooped back, making it ultra-breathable. And it's super versatile: One shopper said that they can "dress up or down" with the bodysuit, while another said they "literally wore it every day" and ended up purchasing it in every color.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Cut-Out Bodysuit, $13.99 (orig. $79); truereligion.com

Or add a new top to your collection like this V-neck T-shirt for 71 percent off. Made from 100 percent cotton, which one person described as "so soft," the slightly fitted tee will be flattering and feel lightweight. For those who are looking for even more T-shirts, opt for this Buddha logo tee that's on sale, too.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Tie-Dye V-Tee, $19.99 (orig. $69); truereligion.com

Consider a new pair of cut-off jean shorts that come with the brand's signature horseshoe stitching on the back pockets, especially while they're 74 percent off right now. The shorts have a mid-rise fit with some stretch so you can run errands, go out with friends, and conquer all your spring plans in style and comfort. One reviewer shared that the shorts are "not constricting at all," while another mentioned that they "love the way they fit" thanks to its comfy material.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Jayde Big T Shorts, $42.48 (orig. $159); truereligion.com

Think of this on-sale scoop-neck tank top as your "goes with nearly anything" top, since it comes in four basic colors: black, navy blue, white, and ruby red. It has a True Religion logo across the front and a stretchy, ribbed fit. Throw it on with your favorite skirt or go-to shorts for a casual look, and then head out to enjoy the warm weather.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion True Logo Tank, $34.30 (orig. $49); truereligion.com

You can also stay cool in this pair of cotton-blend sweat shorts that come in spring colors like a light blue-green and a powdery-blush pink. One reviewer said that they are "super cute [and] comfy." The drawstring shorts are $64 off, so feel free to grab them in both colors while you're at it.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Tie-Dye Logo Sweat Shorts, $21.99 (orig. $89); truereligion.com

Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks, and stock up on these everyday styles for spring while they're majorly on sale at True Religion through April 19.

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Buddha Logo V-Tee, $15.99 (orig. $59); truereligion.com

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Side Tie Tank, $13.99 (orig. $69); truereligion.com

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Jayde Relaxed Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129); truereligion.com

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Big T Denim Dress, $95.40 (orig. $159); truereligion.com

True Religion

Buy It! True Religion Riley Knee Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129); truereligion.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.