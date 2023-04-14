Lifestyle Fashion Tees, Shorts, and More Everyday Basics from This Nostalgic Brand Are Up to 83% Off Right Now Upgrade your spring basics with these affordable styles from True Religion By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. She's also a millennial mom who's contributed personal stories and parenting pieces to Motherly. Prior to becoming a writer, Sarah worked in live daytime television at The Wendy Williams Show in New York City for over five years. She holds a B.A. in Communications & Social Interaction from SUNY Oswego, where she discovered her passion for media through internships at Elvis Duran & The Morning Show and The Wendy Williams Show. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If you've discovered that you need to upgrade everything from your water bottle to your shoes as the weather is getting warmer, you shouldn't forget to give your basics a refresh, too. Bid those old, overused tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts farewell and create a new capsule wardrobe for this season. To help you easily find new spring styles, we turned to the iconic, nostalgic denim brand, True Religion, which is having a sitewide sale — but only for a limited time. We're eyeing styles that are up to 83 percent off, so be sure to add everything from ribbed tank tops to sweat shorts to your virtual cart while they're still in stock. The Best Styles from True Religion's Sitewide Sale True Religion Cut-Out Bodysuit, $13.99 (orig. $79) True Religion Buddha Logo V-Tee, $15.99 (orig. $59) True Religion Tie-Dye V-Tee, $19.99 (orig. $69) True Religion Side Tie Tank, $13.99 (orig. $69) True Religion True Logo Tank, $34.30 (orig. $49) True Religion Tie-Dye Logo Sweat Short, $21.99 (orig. $89) True Religion Jayde Big T Shorts, $42.48 (orig. $159) True Religion Jayde Relaxed Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129) True Religion Big T Denim Dress, $95.40 (orig. $159) True Religion Riley Knee Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129) The Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand That Always Sells Out Just Made Its Popular Shoes Even Easier to Wear Now's your chance to get a quality bodysuit to wear all season long for just $14, so consider grabbing it in all three easy-to-style colors. It has a snap closure with a small cut-out design in the front and a scooped back, making it ultra-breathable. And it's super versatile: One shopper said that they can "dress up or down" with the bodysuit, while another said they "literally wore it every day" and ended up purchasing it in every color. True Religion Buy It! True Religion Cut-Out Bodysuit, $13.99 (orig. $79); truereligion.com Or add a new top to your collection like this V-neck T-shirt for 71 percent off. Made from 100 percent cotton, which one person described as "so soft," the slightly fitted tee will be flattering and feel lightweight. For those who are looking for even more T-shirts, opt for this Buddha logo tee that's on sale, too. True Religion Buy It! True Religion Tie-Dye V-Tee, $19.99 (orig. $69); truereligion.com Consider a new pair of cut-off jean shorts that come with the brand's signature horseshoe stitching on the back pockets, especially while they're 74 percent off right now. The shorts have a mid-rise fit with some stretch so you can run errands, go out with friends, and conquer all your spring plans in style and comfort. One reviewer shared that the shorts are "not constricting at all," while another mentioned that they "love the way they fit" thanks to its comfy material. True Religion Buy It! True Religion Jayde Big T Shorts, $42.48 (orig. $159); truereligion.com 8 Lightweight Jackets for Spring Inspired by Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs — Starting at $31 Think of this on-sale scoop-neck tank top as your "goes with nearly anything" top, since it comes in four basic colors: black, navy blue, white, and ruby red. It has a True Religion logo across the front and a stretchy, ribbed fit. Throw it on with your favorite skirt or go-to shorts for a casual look, and then head out to enjoy the warm weather. True Religion Buy It! True Religion True Logo Tank, $34.30 (orig. $49); truereligion.com You can also stay cool in this pair of cotton-blend sweat shorts that come in spring colors like a light blue-green and a powdery-blush pink. One reviewer said that they are "super cute [and] comfy." The drawstring shorts are $64 off, so feel free to grab them in both colors while you're at it. True Religion Buy It! True Religion Tie-Dye Logo Sweat Shorts, $21.99 (orig. $89); truereligion.com Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks, and stock up on these everyday styles for spring while they're majorly on sale at True Religion through April 19. True Religion Buy It! True Religion Buddha Logo V-Tee, $15.99 (orig. $59); truereligion.com True Religion Buy It! True Religion Side Tie Tank, $13.99 (orig. $69); truereligion.com True Religion Buy It! True Religion Jayde Relaxed Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129); truereligion.com True Religion Buy It! True Religion Big T Denim Dress, $95.40 (orig. $159); truereligion.com True Religion Buy It! True Religion Riley Knee Shorts, $90.30 (orig. $129); truereligion.com