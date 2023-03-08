Lifestyle Fashion 11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Shoppers wear them to weddings, baby showers, and holiday celebrations By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 8, 2023 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If you're itching to ditch the full-body bundles you've been sporting through the winter in turn for some lightweight, spring-ready styles, you're in luck. Amazon is brimming with tons of stylish options ahead of the official start of the season, including a variety of sun dresses. Right now, you can snag trendy ruffle dresses from shopper-loved brands like Prettygarden and Merokeety, on sale for up to 48 percent off. And if you don't know where to start, keep reading to see our picks, including mini, midi, and maxi ruffle dresses. The best part? They're all under $50. Ruffle Dresses Under $50 at Amazon Prettygarden Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress, $33.20 with coupon (orig. $40.99) Cosonsen Long-Sleeve Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $40.99 (orig. $52.99) Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $28.49–$38.16 with coupon (orig. $48.99) Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.76 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Prettygarden V-Neck Tie-Waist Ruffle Midi Dress, $30.38 with coupon (orig. $37.98) Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $51.99) Zmpsiisa Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $32.28–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99) Prettygarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99) Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, $19.99–$42.99 (orig. $57.99) AlvaQ Knot-Front Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Merokeety Halter Ruffle Mini Dress, $33.99–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99–$37.99) Hilary Duff's Ribbed Dress Is the Winter-to-Spring Style We've Been Looking For If you're looking for length, grab this highly-rated maxi wrap dress from Prettygarden while it's $33. One shopper called it "versatile and flattering" since it can easily lend itself to a variety of different occasions — be it casual or formal — and can be paired with anything from high heels to sneakers. You can also snag this strapless maxi dress with a tiered skirt and a leg slit in an array of colors and patterns starting at $33. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com In the ruffled mini department, you can score tons of pretty styles and silhouettes on sale, with prices starting at $18. This long-sleeve mini dress from Cosonsen features a deep-V neckline, tie-waist, and a layered, flouncy skirt, plus over 12,000 five-star ratings to boot. There's also an AlvaQ mini dress for $10 off that one reviewer called a "perfect wedding guest dress," in case you have any formal plans on the horizon. For some slightly bolder minis, opt for this halter-neck dress from Merokeety that's on sale with double discounts, or this one-shoulder dress that comes in both spaghetti strap and full-sleeve varieties. Amazon Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Harry Styles Hit the Gym in a One Direction T-Shirt and the Running Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Wear And for a happy medium, you can find a bunch of ruffled midi dresses on deals, too. This flowy Zesica midi dress has a square neckline, puff sleeves, and a high waistline that reviewers have worn for a variety of occasions, including engagement photos, baby showers, and holiday celebrations. For a slightly more formal style, add this Prettygarden midi wrap dress to your cart. Its ruffle-lined V-neck and high-low skirt give it a dressier look, while its lightweight chiffon fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day and night. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the 20 percent discount. Amazon Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $28.49–$38.16 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com Get ahead and stock up on ruffle dresses before spring officially begins, while these styles are on sale. There's no shame in a spring fever-fueled shopping spree! Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, $19.99–$42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden V-Neck Tie-Waist Ruffle Midi Dress, $30.38 with coupon (orig. $37.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.76 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zmpsiisa Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $32.28–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 