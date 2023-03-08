11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon

If you're itching to ditch the full-body bundles you've been sporting through the winter in turn for some lightweight, spring-ready styles, you're in luck.

Amazon is brimming with tons of stylish options ahead of the official start of the season, including a variety of sun dresses. Right now, you can snag trendy ruffle dresses from shopper-loved brands like Prettygarden and Merokeety, on sale for up to 48 percent off. And if you don't know where to start, keep reading to see our picks, including mini, midi, and maxi ruffle dresses. The best part? They're all under $50.

Ruffle Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for length, grab this highly-rated maxi wrap dress from Prettygarden while it's $33. One shopper called it "versatile and flattering" since it can easily lend itself to a variety of different occasions — be it casual or formal — and can be paired with anything from high heels to sneakers. You can also snag this strapless maxi dress with a tiered skirt and a leg slit in an array of colors and patterns starting at $33.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

In the ruffled mini department, you can score tons of pretty styles and silhouettes on sale, with prices starting at $18. This long-sleeve mini dress from Cosonsen features a deep-V neckline, tie-waist, and a layered, flouncy skirt, plus over 12,000 five-star ratings to boot. There's also an AlvaQ mini dress for $10 off that one reviewer called a "perfect wedding guest dress," in case you have any formal plans on the horizon.

For some slightly bolder minis, opt for this halter-neck dress from Merokeety that's on sale with double discounts, or this one-shoulder dress that comes in both spaghetti strap and full-sleeve varieties.

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

And for a happy medium, you can find a bunch of ruffled midi dresses on deals, too. This flowy Zesica midi dress has a square neckline, puff sleeves, and a high waistline that reviewers have worn for a variety of occasions, including engagement photos, baby showers, and holiday celebrations.

For a slightly more formal style, add this Prettygarden midi wrap dress to your cart. Its ruffle-lined V-neck and high-low skirt give it a dressier look, while its lightweight chiffon fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day and night. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the 20 percent discount.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $28.49–$38.16 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Get ahead and stock up on ruffle dresses before spring officially begins, while these styles are on sale. There's no shame in a spring fever-fueled shopping spree!

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, $19.99–$42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden V-Neck Tie-Waist Ruffle Midi Dress, $30.38 with coupon (orig. $37.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.76 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zmpsiisa Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $32.28–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen Long-Sleeve Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Halter Ruffle Mini Dress, $33.99–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99–$37.99); amazon.com

