11 Ruffle Dresses for Spring That You Can Score on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon

Shoppers wear them to weddings, baby showers, and holiday celebrations

Clara McMahon
Published on March 8, 2023 08:00 PM

If you're itching to ditch the full-body bundles you've been sporting through the winter in turn for some lightweight, spring-ready styles, you're in luck.

Amazon is brimming with tons of stylish options ahead of the official start of the season, including a variety of sun dresses. Right now, you can snag trendy ruffle dresses from shopper-loved brands like Prettygarden and Merokeety, on sale for up to 48 percent off. And if you don't know where to start, keep reading to see our picks, including mini, midi, and maxi ruffle dresses. The best part? They're all under $50.

Ruffle Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for length, grab this highly-rated maxi wrap dress from Prettygarden while it's $33. One shopper called it "versatile and flattering" since it can easily lend itself to a variety of different occasions — be it casual or formal — and can be paired with anything from high heels to sneakers. You can also snag this strapless maxi dress with a tiered skirt and a leg slit in an array of colors and patterns starting at $33.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Boho Floral V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Beach Long Dresses
Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

In the ruffled mini department, you can score tons of pretty styles and silhouettes on sale, with prices starting at $18. This long-sleeve mini dress from Cosonsen features a deep-V neckline, tie-waist, and a layered, flouncy skirt, plus over 12,000 five-star ratings to boot. There's also an AlvaQ mini dress for $10 off that one reviewer called a "perfect wedding guest dress," in case you have any formal plans on the horizon.

For some slightly bolder minis, opt for this halter-neck dress from Merokeety that's on sale with double discounts, or this one-shoulder dress that comes in both spaghetti strap and full-sleeve varieties.

AlvaQ Womens Spring Summer Knot Front V Neck Ruffles Long Sleeve Floral Print Swing Mini Dress
Buy It! AlvaQ Knot-Front Ruffle Mini Dress, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

And for a happy medium, you can find a bunch of ruffled midi dresses on deals, too. This flowy Zesica midi dress has a square neckline, puff sleeves, and a high waistline that reviewers have worn for a variety of occasions, including engagement photos, baby showers, and holiday celebrations.

For a slightly more formal style, add this Prettygarden midi wrap dress to your cart. Its ruffle-lined V-neck and high-low skirt give it a dressier look, while its lightweight chiffon fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day and night. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the 20 percent discount.

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $28.49–$38.16 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Get ahead and stock up on ruffle dresses before spring officially begins, while these styles are on sale. There's no shame in a spring fever-fueled shopping spree!

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Buy It! Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $17.99–$39.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck Solid Color Ruffle A Line Beach Long Maxi Dress
Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress, $19.99–$42.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Tie One Shoulder Boho Floral Dress Elastic Waist Tiered Ruffle A Line Flowy Mini Dresses
Buy It! Prettygarden One-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $36.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Boho Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Split Beach Long Dresses
Buy It! Prettygarden V-Neck Tie-Waist Ruffle Midi Dress, $30.38 with coupon (orig. $37.98); amazon.com

Byinns Women's Square Neck Ruffle Dress Long Sleeve Floral Print Tiered Tie Back Layered Swing Mini Dress
Buy It! Byinns Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress, $37.76 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

ZMPSIISA Women's Summer Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Ruffle Strapless Blue White Porcelain Boho Casual Loose Long Dress
Buy It! Zmpsiisa Strapless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $32.28–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Cosonsen Women's Dress Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses
Buy It! Cosonsen Long-Sleeve Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

MEROKEETY Women's Summer Casual Halter Neck A Line Dress Sleeveless Smocked Waist Ruffle Mini Dress
Buy It! Merokeety Halter Ruffle Mini Dress, $33.99–$35.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99–$37.99); amazon.com

