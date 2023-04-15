Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront Is Full of Pretty Pastel Clothes and Accessories That Start at $10

Including dresses, jeans, handbags, sneakers, and more

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

Published on April 15, 2023

Amazon Pastel Storefront Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

The best part about breaking out the spring wardrobe? All of the bursts of color that come with the dresses, blouses, shoes, and accessories.

Although spring is an ideal time to replace the sea of black and darker hues that often fill fall and winter closets, that doesn't mean you have to jump to wearing bright yellow from head to toe. Adding a pop of color can be fun, and easy to do, thanks to Amazon's latest spring fashion storefront.

Here, you'll find plenty of pastel clothes and accessories that instantly bring that spring energy. Whether you're looking for a dress to wear to brunch, a handbag that will brighten up an outfit, or a pair of sneakers to give your go-to white pair a break, this section has it all covered. And prices start at just $10. We've browsed through everything that's currently available to find the best pastel-colored items for the season.

Pastel Clothes and Accessories at Amazon

If you're looking for a fun and festive dress for spring, Amazon has noteworthy options, like The Drop Ilana Poplin Maxi Dress. Made from cotton, the lightweight dress is ideal for warmer weather with its flowy, sleeveless cut that allows for a cool breeze. It's available in ocean blue, lavender, yellow, pink, and more spring-ready hues in sizes XXS to 5X. Plus, it has pockets so you can keep your keys, phone, and wallet all within arm's reach.

One ″impressed″ shopper said the dress is "chic and versatile," and added, "You can dress this up and wear it to a wedding, or you can make it casual with a pair of sandals or sneakers. Great quality and fit, especially for the price."

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Ilana Poplin Maxi Dress, $48.52–$59.90; amazon.com

Another option from The Drop is the Anaya Square-Neck Cut-Out Tiered Maxi Dress, which is available in sizes XXS to 5X in a light lemon shade. The flowy dress features two cutouts at the waist to show off a bit of skin and has slightly longer sleeves that hit the elbow. And it has pockets, too.

A reviewer who gave the dress a five-star rating called it "perfect" and a "must-have" for vacation. They continued, "The color is vibrant enough, but not overwhelming. It's comfortable and the length is perfect even for someone as petite. Super cute!"

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Ilana Poplin Maxi Dress, $48.52–$59.90; amazon.com

On the accessories front, a purse is an easy and more subtle way to add pastels to an outfit. Opt for this crocodile-embossed faux leather bag that is available in pink, blue, and purple. It can be worn as a '90s-inspired underarm bag or as a wristlet thanks to its semi-detachable strap. With one main compartment and several interior pockets, the bag is roomy despite its small exterior appearance, according to shoppers.

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Ibiza Vibe Crocodile Effect Faux Leather Classic Clutch, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

When it comes to pants and skirts, Amazon's spring fashion storefront has can't-miss colorful options, like this silky slip skirt. Made from polyester and elastane, the machine-washable midi skirt comes in 24 colors and prints, including lavender, pastel yellow, fog blue, and silver cloud. Many shoppers have called the skirt "beautiful" in their reviews and highlighted its elastic waistband that doesn't roll or bunch up.

"This skirt is so gorgeous! The material is a nice quality, [and] the color is stunning," one reviewer wrote. "I'm considering ordering another skirt in a different color."

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $49.90; amazon.com

Looking for a pair of colored jeans? Check out the Levi's 501 Crop Jeans, which are available in both lilac and yellow. These high-rise, straight-leg jeans sit right above the waist and stop right above the ankles. One shopper wrote, "I honestly can't stand shopping for them but these jeans! The best tummy support I've ever seen on a pair of jeans and [they're] so comfy."

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's 501 Crop Jeans, $49 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

There are tons of other pastel clothes and accessories that you'll want to check out at Amazon's Spring Fashion Storefront, like these pink and white New Balance sneakers and light green-footed tights. Snag your favorite find now.

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $79.99; amazon.com

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Floral Peplum Wrap Blouse Top, $33.99; amazon.com

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Stitch Cable Sweater, $23.92 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! New Balance 515 V3 Classic Sneaker, $44.85–$71.93; amazon.com

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Trefoil Quarter Socks, 6-Pair, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon Pastel Storefront
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, $17.24–$28.50 (orig. $29.90); amazon.com

CozyWow Run Resistant 80D Soft Solid Color Semi Opaque Footed Tights High Waist
Amazon

Buy It! Cozywow Soft Color Semi Opaque Footed Tights, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

