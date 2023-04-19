Lifestyle Fashion The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50 Save on maxi dresses, lightweight blouses, and stretchy pants By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Along with the list of household chores that spring often brings, you may feel the urge to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. Luckily, you don't have to spend a ton of dough to create the wardrobe of your dreams — if you know where to shop. Amazon's sale section is chock-full of must-have deals on spring styles that don't sacrifice comfort for cuteness. Instead, they offer the best of both worlds. You'll find markdowns on airy maxi dresses, versatile blouses, and pants that are comfortable to wear all day. What's more, so many pieces are available for quick, fee-free shipping via Amazon Prime; sign up for a 30-day free trial if you're not a member already and enjoy the world of Prime perks! To give you a starting point, we've done some digging to find the 12 best deals on cute and comfortable spring fashion happening at Amazon. Act fast to take advantage of the juicy sales, since everything is under $50 right now. Best Cute and Comfortable Amazon Fashion Deals Bestseller: Grace Karin Tie-Waist Cropped Pants, $27.05–$33.99 (orig. $37.99) Plus-Sizes: MakeMeChic Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $48.99 (orig. $63.99) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Gap Button-Down Big Shirt, $27.77–$35.98 (orig. $59.99) Prettygarden V-Neck Drawstring Jumpsuit, $36.99 (orig. $50.99) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.93 (orig. $59.90) Dokotoo Lace V-Neck Blouse, $22.94 (orig. $35.99) Exlura High-Waisted Skirt with Pockets, $33.89 (orig. $38.89) Merokeety Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $31.15 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Hdlte High-Waisted Baggy Jeans, $39.59 (orig. $43.99) Blencot Floral Maxi Dress, $47.48 with coupon (orig. $79.98) Ticosa Floral Palazzo Pants, $29.99 (orig. $49.90) Miholl Lace-Sleeve Blouse, $19.19 (orig. $37.99) 9 Comfy and Flattering Jean Styles Celebrities Are Wearing This Spring — Starting at $44 If you're looking to trade in your rigid, form-fitting bottoms for some looser styles, there are plenty of sales to jump at. These floral palazzo pants combine the look of dress pants with the feel of a breathable skirt. In addition to calling them "comfortable," one reviewer said the pants were "very cool [and] nice for warmer weather." There's also these best-selling tie-waist pants by Grace Karin, which so many shoppers love to wear as "work pants." Their stylish silhouette features an expandable drawstring waist, along with breathable fabric and deep pockets to boot. One reviewer called them the "most comfortable pants" as well as "super cute and stretchy." They finished off by saying: "I work with kids and can sit on the floor with no difficulty." Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Tie-Waist Cropped Pants, $27.05–$33.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com As for tops, you'll find markdowns on tons of cute and comfortable pieces. This lacy V-neck blouse would make a great addition to any wardrobe, since its versatile style can lend itself to a number of different occasions. One five-star reviewer praised its ability to be "dressed up or down," while another person that described the shirt as "cute" and "flattering" also said they loved the "lightweight" material. You can also add this multicolored button-down by Gap to your cart while it's on sale for its lowest price in 30 days, or try this lace-sleeve blouse that's ideal for in-between weather. It's available in 42 colors and even comes in styles with floral sleeves, making it perfect for spring! Amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Lace V-Neck Blouse, $22.94 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com This $36 One-Piece Swimsuit Looks Just Like the One Blake Lively Wore Poolside on Her Family Vacation There's no shortage of dress deals, either. For an everyday style, grab this breathable tiered maxi dress by The Drop that can easily be paired with sneakers, sandals, or heels. One reviewer loved it so much, they said they "didn't want to take it off for three days," and another raved: "It's so lightweight and comfortable, and the best thing is it has pockets!" In addition to its everyday versatility, this puff-sleeve maxi dress can also be dressed up for "weddings," "bridal showers," and "birthday parties," according to reviewers. You can get it in 27 silhouettes and patterns, as well as women's sizes Large Plus through 5XL Plus; discounts vary depending on size and style. Amazon Buy It! MakeMeChic Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $48.99 (orig. $63.99); amazon.com On your way out, be sure to check out the sales on jumpsuits, flowy skirts, and baggy jeans, too. These can't-miss deals aren't guaranteed to last! Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these cute and comfortable pieces while they're on sale for under $50 at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see our other stylish selections. Amazon Buy It! Gap Button-Down Big Shirt, $27.77–$35.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden V-Neck Drawstring Jumpsuit, $36.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.93 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exlura High-Waisted Skirt with Pockets, $33.89 (orig. $38.89); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Tie-Waist Mini Dress, $31.15 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hdlte High-Waisted Baggy Jeans, $39.59 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Blencot Floral Maxi Dress, $47.48 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ticosa Floral Palazzo Pants, $29.99 (orig. $49.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miholl Lace-Sleeve Blouse, $19.19 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 