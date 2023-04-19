Lifestyle Fashion Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50 Including midi, maxi, and wrap dresses that are nursing-friendly By Esther Carlstone Esther Carlstone Esther is a Commerce Editorial Director working on parenting content across Travel + Leisure, Parents, PEOPLE and Health. She loves traveling the globe with her three kids and helping readers find the best products they never may have heard of. A Southern California native, Esther loves her home base of Los Angeles where she often takes off for travels near and far with her three kids. Iceland and Korea have been their favorite international destinations so far, and there hasn't been a California road trip that's disappointed yet. Esther graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in English and minor in Public Policy. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 04:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and warmer weather is back. That means more outdoor time and for busy moms on the move, there's nothing better than tossing on a dress. Dresses are a one-and-done outfit — meaning no more standing around in the closet wondering what to wear — and they also help you feel instantly put together even on the most difficult child-rearing days. Amazon has a bunch of easy-to-wear maxi, midi, and wrap dresses that moms have raved about, including several breastfeeding-friendly options. There are various colors and prints to choose from, and at under $50, you can easily stock up and snag a different dress to wear each day of the week. Easy Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress, $25.49–$47.99 (orig. $57.99) Prettygarden Floral Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $60.99) Prettygarden Boho Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $39.99 (orig. $50.99) Merokeety Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Dress, $49.99 Floerns Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99 Btfmb V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99) Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $50.99) Zesica Tie Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $29.99–$39.99 These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks On sale for just $25 right now, this ruffled maxi dress has adjustable shoulder ties, which makes it easy to customize the fit to your body. It has a straight neckline and a shirred and stretchy bodice, and several reviewers noted that thanks to the top's stretchiness, it's "adaptive" for various breast sizes. They also said it's great as a maternity dress. One shopper shared that they wore it to a kid's party and "got lots of compliments," while another deemed it "the perfect spring dress." Plus, it comes in 32 colors, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL. Amazon Buy It! Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress in Rust, $25.49–$47.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com For those looking for something that is nursing friendly, check out this floral wrap option from Prettygarden. The short-sleeve, swing-style dress comes in 35 color and print options, is available in sizes from XS to XXL, and is made from 100 percent polyester, so it has a lightweight feel.According to shoppers, the best-selling dress is "breastfeeding friendly," "comfortable," and "very pretty." One person even raved that they were "surprised and delighted" to discover that the dress "does not wrinkle." Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com This $40-smocked dress with more than 7,000 perfect ratings can go straight from the playground to date night. It can be worn on or off the shoulders, and it has a slit up the side, which makes it easy to move around in. The maxi length and flowy skirt mean you can bend over at the playground or chase after your little one without fear of showing too much. It's available in sizes XS to 4XL and comes in a whopping 47 colors and prints, including blue floral, beige dots, and a navy blue plaid.An impressed shopper wrote, "I love this dress. I got it for my maternity photo session and ended up wearing it to my baby shower, too!" They added that the dress was "so comfortable and flattering," they even wear it postpartum. Amazon Buy It! Floerns Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Keep scrolling for more easy-to-wear, mom-approved spring and summer dresses. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig $50.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Dress in Apricot, $49.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Btfmb V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Short Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zesica Tie Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.