Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50

 Including midi, maxi, and wrap dresses that are nursing-friendly 

By
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone

Esther is a Commerce Editorial Director working on parenting content across Travel + Leisure, Parents, PEOPLE and Health. She loves traveling the globe with her three kids and helping readers find the best products they never may have heard of. A Southern California native, Esther loves her home base of Los Angeles where she often takes off for travels near and far with her three kids. Iceland and Korea have been their favorite international destinations so far, and there hasn't been a California road trip that's disappointed yet. Esther graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in English and minor in Public Policy.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 04:25 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and warmer weather is back. That means more outdoor time and for busy moms on the move, there's nothing better than tossing on a dress. Dresses are a one-and-done outfit — meaning no more standing around in the closet wondering what to wear — and they also help you feel instantly put together even on the most difficult child-rearing days.

Amazon has a bunch of easy-to-wear maxi, midi, and wrap dresses that moms have raved about, including several breastfeeding-friendly options. There are various colors and prints to choose from, and at under $50, you can easily stock up and snag a different dress to wear each day of the week.

Easy Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

On sale for just $25 right now, this ruffled maxi dress has adjustable shoulder ties, which makes it easy to customize the fit to your body. It has a straight neckline and a shirred and stretchy bodice, and several reviewers noted that thanks to the top's stretchiness, it's "adaptive" for various breast sizes. They also said it's great as a maternity dress. One shopper shared that they wore it to a kid's party and "got lots of compliments," while another deemed it "the perfect spring dress." Plus, it comes in 32 colors, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress in Rust, $25.49–$47.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

For those looking for something that is nursing friendly, check out this floral wrap option from Prettygarden. The short-sleeve, swing-style dress comes in 35 color and print options, is available in sizes from XS to XXL, and is made from 100 percent polyester, so it has a lightweight feel.According to shoppers, the best-selling dress is "breastfeeding friendly," "comfortable," and "very pretty." One person even raved that they were "surprised and delighted" to discover that the dress "does not wrinkle."

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

This $40-smocked dress with more than 7,000 perfect ratings can go straight from the playground to date night. It can be worn on or off the shoulders, and it has a slit up the side, which makes it easy to move around in. The maxi length and flowy skirt mean you can bend over at the playground or chase after your little one without fear of showing too much. It's available in sizes XS to 4XL and comes in a whopping 47 colors and prints, including blue floral, beige dots, and a navy blue plaid.An impressed shopper wrote, "I love this dress. I got it for my maternity photo session and ended up wearing it to my baby shower, too!" They added that the dress was "so comfortable and flattering," they even wear it postpartum.

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more easy-to-wear, mom-approved spring and summer dresses.

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig $50.99); amazon.com

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99; amazon.com

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Dress in Apricot, $49.99; amazon.com

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Btfmb V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Short Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Dresses Moms Love for Spring and Summer
Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Tie Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Target's Car Seat Trade-In + What to Buy With Your Discount Tout
Target Is Letting Parents Recycle Old Car Seats for Savings on Brand New Baby Gear — Here's How to Cash In
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
lucy hale shein dress
Lucy Hale Wore a Sage Green Dress That's Almost Sold Out, but We Found a Similar Style for Under $40
Related Articles
Cute/Comfy Spring Clothes Under $50 TOUT
The 12 Best Deals on Cute and Comfortable Spring Fashion at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on March 08, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer
Amazon Dress w/ pockets
This 'Flattering' T-Shirt Dress with 'Darling' Puff Sleeves Is on Sale for Just $22
Amazon Pastel Storefront Tout
Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront Is Full of Pretty Pastel Clothes and Accessories That Start at $10
Aokosor V Neck T Shirts Swiss Dot Puff Sleeve Tout
This New Blouse with a Unique Detail Is Trending on Amazon — and It's $23 Right Now
Joanna Gaines Backpack
Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
Anne Hathaway Madewell Jeans Tout
These New Wide-Leg Madewell Jeans Remind Us of Anne Hathaway's Parisian Pair, and They're Doubly Discounted Right Now
Comfortable/Breathable Shoe Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17
Chrissy Teigen Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing Oversized Blazers, Proving They're an Elevated Spring Staple Your Wardrobe Needs
Target Spring Designer Collection Tout
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here with Tons of Colorfully Printed Pieces Starting at $15
Amazon Spring Denim Trend Roundup Tout
Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Denim That's Filled With Flattering Jeans, Jackets, and More
Best Deals This Month
The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April
Lily Pulitzer Sale
Lilly Pulitzer Printed Dresses, Eyelet Tops, and More Are 30% Off — but Only for a Few Days
Three of the best plus size shapewear on models with a colorful border.
The 10 Best Plus Size Shapewear of 2023, According to Style Experts
People Deal of the Week
The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About