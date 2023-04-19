Busy Moms Rave About These 'Pretty' and 'Flattering' One-and-Done Spring Dresses — and They're All Under $50

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and warmer weather is back. That means more outdoor time and for busy moms on the move, there's nothing better than tossing on a dress. Dresses are a one-and-done outfit — meaning no more standing around in the closet wondering what to wear — and they also help you feel instantly put together even on the most difficult child-rearing days.

Amazon has a bunch of easy-to-wear maxi, midi, and wrap dresses that moms have raved about, including several breastfeeding-friendly options. There are various colors and prints to choose from, and at under $50, you can easily stock up and snag a different dress to wear each day of the week.

Easy Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

On sale for just $25 right now, this ruffled maxi dress has adjustable shoulder ties, which makes it easy to customize the fit to your body. It has a straight neckline and a shirred and stretchy bodice, and several reviewers noted that thanks to the top's stretchiness, it's "adaptive" for various breast sizes. They also said it's great as a maternity dress. One shopper shared that they wore it to a kid's party and "got lots of compliments," while another deemed it "the perfect spring dress." Plus, it comes in 32 colors, ranging in sizes from XS to XXL.

Buy It! Zesica Ruffle Maxi Dress in Rust, $25.49–$47.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

For those looking for something that is nursing friendly, check out this floral wrap option from Prettygarden. The short-sleeve, swing-style dress comes in 35 color and print options, is available in sizes from XS to XXL, and is made from 100 percent polyester, so it has a lightweight feel.According to shoppers, the best-selling dress is "breastfeeding friendly," "comfortable," and "very pretty." One person even raved that they were "surprised and delighted" to discover that the dress "does not wrinkle."

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

This $40-smocked dress with more than 7,000 perfect ratings can go straight from the playground to date night. It can be worn on or off the shoulders, and it has a slit up the side, which makes it easy to move around in. The maxi length and flowy skirt mean you can bend over at the playground or chase after your little one without fear of showing too much. It's available in sizes XS to 4XL and comes in a whopping 47 colors and prints, including blue floral, beige dots, and a navy blue plaid.An impressed shopper wrote, "I love this dress. I got it for my maternity photo session and ended up wearing it to my baby shower, too!" They added that the dress was "so comfortable and flattering," they even wear it postpartum.

Buy It! Floerns Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more easy-to-wear, mom-approved spring and summer dresses.

Buy It! Prettygarden Wrap Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig $50.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Dress in Apricot, $49.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Btfmb V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Short Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress, $39.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Tie Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com

