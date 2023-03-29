These 6 Spring Dresses Are Trending at Amazon — and They're All Under $50

Perfect for special occasions and everyday wear

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on March 29, 2023

Amazon spring dress roundup (COLLAGE) TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Warmer days are here, and it's time for the seasonal closet flip. Say farewell (for now) to heavyweight denim, thick sweaters, and wool coats. It's time to welcome back spring-ready styles like sandals, T-shirts, and easy dresses.

We scoured Amazon's Movers and Shakers list (which reflects real-time sales) for spring dresses that shoppers are scooping up now. These trending dresses have seen a surge in popularity in recent weeks and for good reason. The six styles we found are flattering, versatile, and have sweet spring details like floral prints, ruffle hems, and pastel colors. Even better? They're all under $50.

Under-$50 Spring Dresses Trending at Amazon

Spring and summer come with plenty of gatherings to get excited about, like weddings, graduations, and travel. If you have a special occasion coming up, be sure to check out this one-shoulder maxi dress. It has more than 2,100 five-star ratings and comes in 26 colors, including lots of pretty floral prints."This dress is so flattering on any figure," wrote one shopper. They added, "My friends all tried it on and it looked amazing on them as much as it did on me." Another customer called it "adorable, comfortable, and flattering," noting the "flowy" material and said they "highly recommend" it.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress in Black Pink, $41.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Another lovely choice for parties is this midi wrap dress with ruffled cap sleeves. It has an adjustable belt at the waist and an A-line silhouette that suits various body types, according to shoppers — so it's no wonder it's one of Amazon's best-selling casual dresses. The style comes in 39 variations including floral prints, polka dots, and solid colors.The dress has earned more than 6,700 perfect ratings from shoppers who call it "very flattering" with a "nice silhouette." A number of reviews from breastfeeding moms called out the convenience of this style for ease of use while attending dressier events, too.

BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap V Neck Ruffle Cap Sleeveless Belt A-Line Pleated Hem Swing Midi Sun Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Btfbm V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress in Coffee/White/Brown, $32.79 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

For an everyday style that you can throw on and instantly feel put together in, it doesn't get better than this puff-sleeve midi dress. The crew neck and calf length provide coverage perfect for daytime activities and the loose fit makes it easy to move around in.Over 4,700 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying it's a "great flowy dress" that "hangs so nicely." One shopper wrote, "I think I won the lottery. Great dress with great style for the coming warm weather months."

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Blue, $42.99 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Get a jump start on spring style with these easy warm-weather dresses, all available at Amazon for under $50. Keep scrolling for more trending dresses.

BELONGSCI Women's 2023 Summer Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Mini Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Belongsci Bell Sleeve Mini Shift Dress in Blue Floral, $35.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Ruffle Hem Wrap Maxi Dress in Wine Red Floral, $41.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Long Sleeve Maxi Wrap Dress in Solid Pink, $45.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

