7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27

Before you know it, we'll say goodbye to the cold temps and bask in the sunshine, as spring is officially right around the corner. And that makes right now a perfect time to do a closet refresh and add some new spring-ready tops to your collection.



Not sure where to shop? Just take a look at Amazon's Top New Releases Chart, which currently features a great selection of cute, colorful blouses that are perfect for springtime. If you're not familiar, this chart highlights Amazon's best-selling new and upcoming releases that are trending, which means the items listed, while new, are already in high demand.



We sifted through the Top New Releases Chart, and picked out the most notable new blouses that are all under $27. If you're in need of a serious clothing upgrade, load up on a few blouses, so you can start spring off on an especially stylish note.

7 Trending Blouses Under $27 at Amazon

One of our favorite blouses on the chart is this now-$18 ruffle-sleeve top from Wiholl. It's made from a polyester, rayon, and spandex blend, and has a loose fit with double ruffle detailing on the sleeves. Plus, the drawstring neckline allows you to have a more custom fit.

It's available in eight color options, including black and turquoise, and comes in sizes S through XXL. One shopper called the top "very soft and lightweight," and highlighted how easy the blouse is to wear as you "just pull [it] over like a T-shirt."

Amazon

Buy It! Wiholl Short-Sleeve Ruffle-Sleeve Top, $17.84 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

There's also this blouse from Sampeel, which has a flowy silhouette, wide ruffle sleeves, and a ruched V-neckline. The machine-washable top comes in all 12 colors and patterns, ranging from a simple green to a fun floral, and it comes in sizes S through XXL. Plus, it's on sale for just $20 right now.



"The color is not only gorgeous, but the fabric is also so soft. It feels amazing against my skin," one shopper wrote in their review. An additional reviewer highlighted that it has a "nicer material for a more casual look!"

Amazon

Buy It! Sampeel V-Neck Ruffle Top, $19.54 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

And you won't want to miss this puff-sleeve blouse from Saloogoe. The $23 top has an eyelet pattern and puff sleeves, so it's easily a shirt you can wear from the office to a nice dinner. It has a longer length, so it can be worn with leggings, or tucked into a pair of jeans or a skirt. Sizes range from S to XXL, and you can pick from eight pretty colors, including white, light blue, and blush pink.

One shopper gave the top five stars and wrote in their review that it "can be dressed up or down." They added, "It is beautiful and the sleeves really hold [their] shape." Another shopper simply wrote: "Good fit. Great quality. Will definitely buy again."

Amazon

Buy It! Saloogoe Puff-Sleeve Eyelet Top, $22.99; amazon.com

Check out more new blouses that you can order from Amazon, and be ready to show off your great new looks all spring long.

Amazon

Buy It! Anyally Summer Dressy Chiffon Blouse, $24.71 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety V-Neck Ruffle Blouse, $25.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wiholl Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bestbee Dressy Chiffon Blouse, $23.99; amazon.com

