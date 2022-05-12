Ruffle Swimsuits Are the 'It' Look of the Summer — and This High-Waisted Bikini Is Less Than $40 on Amazon

One customer wrote that they "love that [the top] holds the girls in!" and even suggested wearing it as a shirt with shorts. Another reviewer seconded this idea and shared photos in which they're styling the yellow bikini top with white pants and a belt, making for a cute summer outfit that's multi-functional. Wear the ruffle swimsuit to the beach and bring a pair of pants, shorts, or a skirt to slip on for casual drinks or dinner that night.