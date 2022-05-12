Ruffle Swimsuits Are the 'It' Look of the Summer — and This High-Waisted Bikini Is Less Than $40 on Amazon
Several swimwear trends are making their mark this year, like one- piece swimsuits with cutouts and one-shouldered tops. But there's one style that feels nostalgic, flirty, and flattering all at once: ruffle swimsuits.
The playful look has been blowing up recently, with celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Molly Sims, and Gigi Hadid all giving it their seal of approval — and it's easy to see why. Ruffle swimsuits are feminine and youthful, but also super functional. A bikini bottom with ruffles conveniently provides coverage in areas you might be more self-conscious about when you're hitting the pool, beach, or boat.
Romantic styles like prairie dresses and tiered skirts are all the rage this season, too, so ruffle swimsuits fit right in with those feminine vibes. Amazon shoppers have already caught on to the sweet swimwear style, with hundreds of shoppers currently buying this high-waisted ruffle bikini, which costs less than $40.
Buy It! Sporlike High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit in Black, $32.99–$38.99; amazon.com
The Sporlike High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about its comfortable and supportive fit. The two-piece swimsuit includes a high-waisted bikini bottom with slight ruching (a detail that's oh-so-flattering), and shoppers claim it provides "just the right amount of coverage." The V-neck top with eye-catching ruffled sleeves also features a subtly sexy scooped back and removable pads that allow you to customize the amount of support you need.
One customer wrote that they "love that [the top] holds the girls in!" and even suggested wearing it as a shirt with shorts. Another reviewer seconded this idea and shared photos in which they're styling the yellow bikini top with white pants and a belt, making for a cute summer outfit that's multi-functional. Wear the ruffle swimsuit to the beach and bring a pair of pants, shorts, or a skirt to slip on for casual drinks or dinner that night.
The ruffled bikini is available in solid colors like red and black, plus fun patterns like florals, fruits, and animal prints. Many shoppers wrote that they receive "tons of compliments" when they wear the ruffle swimsuit, and one called the blue color the "perfect 'Fourth of July' blue!'"
Get ahead of what's bound to be a huge summer trend and snag the highly-rated ruffle swimsuit in more colors below.
Buy It! Sporlike High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit in Red, $32.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sporlike High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit in Blue, $32.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sporlike High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit in Light Blue, $32.99–$38.99; amazon.com
