Sperry Duck Boots That Can Help You Combat April Showers Are Up to 57% Off at Amazon Right Now

Nothing takes the fun out of April showers quite like getting puddle water in your shoes. If you're looking to brave the rain in something protective and durable, duck boots are the way to go. Sperry is known for its timeless, quality footwear, and the brand's Saltwater Core Duck Boots are no exception. They boast nearly 20,000 perfect ratings at Amazon and right now you can get a pair on sale for up to 57 percent off. The boots feature a waterproof rubber outsole with impressive traction that allows you to walk comfortably on wet and dry surfaces. Plus, they're lined with cozy microfleece to provide warmth on chillier outings and have cushioned soles that make them comfortable to wear all day. The boots have a zipper closure, along with rawhide laces with rust-resistant eyelets for a secure fit. Amazon Buy It! Sperry Saltwater Core Duck Boots in Black, $49.30–$89 (orig. $130); amazon.com Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock The durable duck boots are designed to withstand a variety of elements. "I wear these at art festivals in case there's mud or rain. And they're comfortable enough for me to walk the 8 miles a day that I tend to do at these events," said a reviewer who gave the boots a five-star rating. Another shopper called them "snow- and sleet-proof" in addition to being "super toasty," which could come in handy for unpredictable spring weather. A third person wrote: "Definitely waterproof and held up beautifully on my trip to Alaska. Keep my feet warm and dry. Went hiking and walking around town in the pouring rain with no problems." Amazon Buy It! Sperry Saltwater Core Duck Boots in Angora, $62.91–$88.75 (orig. $120); amazon.com The boots come in a dozen variations of colors and materials, including styles with leather uppers, quilted nylon, and more. For something traditional, check out for this classic pair of tan and navy duck boots while they're up to 50 percent off. Or get a bolder style like this brown pair with an abstract design, which is also half off right now. The boots are available in women's sizes 5–12, including half and wide sizes. Discounts vary depending on size and style. Amazon Buy It! Sperry Saltwater Core Duck Boots in Brown Print, $61.17–77.96 (orig. $119.95); amazon.com You don't want to miss these markdowns — weatherproof your spring wardrobe with the Sperry Saltwater Core Duck Boots while they're up to 57 percent off at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Sperry Saltwater Core Duck Boots in Tan/Navy, $54.99–$89 (orig. $110); amazon.com