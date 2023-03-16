Spanx's Newest Jeans Feature the Super Flattering Silhouette Celebrities Constantly Wear

Made with stretch denim, the wide-leg jeans are designed to lift your booty

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on March 16, 2023 10:00 AM

Spanx’s Newest Jeans
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Wide-leg jeans are having a serious moment, and one of the most flattering brands around is joining the resurgence. Spanx just dropped its first wide-leg denim style, so if you haven't hopped on the trend yet, this is the pair you've been waiting for to make the jump.

Designed with premium stretch denim and Spanx's signature shaping technology, these high-waisted wide-leg jeans are both comfortable and flattering on a wide variety of body types. Like all Spanx pants — leggings, trousers, or jeans — this pair is also butt-lifting, so you can look and feel your best in them.

Spanx’s Newest Jeans
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $168; spanx.com

Unlike most wide-leg denim on the market right now, these Spanx jeans are a pull-on style, so you don't have to mess with buttons or zippers. They still feature belt loops, functional back pockets, and fake front pockets, but the design makes getting dressed simpler. Right now, they're available in a medium blue wash and off-white, and sizes range from XS–3X in petite, regular, and tall.

Spanx’s Newest Jeans
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Seamed Front Wide-Leg Jeans in Ecru, $168; spanx.com

Wide-leg jeans made a comeback last year when celebrities started wearing them left and right. Jennifer Lopez paired hers with a CocaCola T-shirt last spring and over the summer, Jennifer Lawrence grabbed coffee in a low-rise pick and a cropped tee. Katie Holmes has run countless errands around New York City in various wide-leg jeans over the past year, and just last month, Anne Hathaway strutted through Paris in a dark wash pick and a trench coat for a very "Andy Sachs" look.

Aside from the star-studded roster of wide-leg denim wearers, the appeal of the jeans style is obvious: It's not restricting, breezier than skinny jeans, and the baggy silhouette exudes casual, cool vibes. The fact that Spanx — one of the most trusted brands for high-quality, flattering clothing — just threw their hat in the ring makes wide-leg jeans even more appealing.

Join the many famous fans of wide-leg jeans with this practical pull-on pair from Spanx that's sure to become the MVP of your denim lineup. Or, try the wide-leg style in the brand's buttery-soft twill fabric if that's more your style.

