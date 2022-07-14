Spanx's Best-Selling White Pants You Can't See Through Are Back in Stock After Selling Out in a Mere 2 Weeks
It's not summer without white pants, and anyone will tell you that the toughest part about this seasonal staple is that it can be see-through. To save you from this annoying wardrobe malfunction, Spanx spent seven whole years perfecting its Silver Lining Technology, which makes its white pants and shorts completely opaque. And after selling out, they're finally back in stock!
When Spanx debuted the game-changing On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant and On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant you can't see through back in May, they sold out in just two weeks. But as of this week, they are restocked in all sizes, which range from XS to 3X and regular, petite, and tall lengths.
And if you're wondering whether these best-selling pants live up to the hype, let model and mom of three Ashley Graham confirm for you that they truly are see-through:
"I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, 'You can't see the underwear,'" the Spanx ambassador said in a statement.
Buy It! Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology, $148; spanx.com
Both the Ankle Slim Straight and the Kick Flare pants are seamless and free of bulky zippers and buttons. They also have four-way stretch that's comfortable and flattering, plus handy pockets in the back that are free of pesky seam lines. While the straight-leg style hugs closer to the legs, the flare pair has a wider bottom to let your ankles breathe.
Because it's summer, you should also also take note of the 4-inch and 6-inch shorts from the best-selling collection. Not only do they allow your legs to get some air, but they also have handy back pockets, four-way stretch, and a flattering cut. Both pairs of shorts cost $98 and also run in sizes XS through 3X.
All of the pants and shorts from Spanx Silver Lining Collection are machine-washable; the brand recommends washing them on cold and hanging to dry.
As of this writing, every style, size, and length of the bottoms from Spanx's Silver Lining Collection are fully in stock, so now's the time to add them to your cart — before they sell out again. Shop the collection below!
Buy It! On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! On-the-Go 4" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! On-the-Go 6" Shorts with Silver Lining Technology, $98; spanx.com
