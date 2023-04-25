Spanx Swim Often Sells Out, but These Flattering New Shaping Bathing Suits Are Available Now

Shop one-pieces, bikinis, and even swim dresses before they're gone

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 12:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx Swimwear Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Spanx is best known for its high-quality bras worn by celebs like Kylie Jenner, its comfy lounge sets loved by Oprah Winfrey, and its booty-boosting leggings worn on repeat by Jennifer Garner. However, Spanx is also at the top of its game in another category: swimwear.

Ever since Spanx started designing practical swimsuits, the flattering styles have notoriously sold out quickly. But right now, eight new suits are surprisingly still in stock, and they're all designed like the brand's signature shapewear. This fresh Spanx swim collection has something for everyone: classic one-piece swimsuits, basic bikinis, long-sleeved options, a peplum top, and even — wait for it — a swim dress.

Every suit is made with a slightly textured smoothing and shaping pique fabric, so you can feel your best at the beach or pool. If this line of Spanx swimsuits is like its wildly popular predecessors, sizes will sell out quickly, so don't wait around to scoop up the timeless bathing suit you'll wear all summer long.

Spanx Swimsuits

Everyone needs a classic one-piece swimsuit in their lineup, and this black option by Spanx fits the bill. Featuring a subtle plunge neckline and a medium-coverage bottom, this suit is designed to flatter every body type. Thick straps will stay put on your shoulders and removable pads offer customizable support.

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece, $188; spanx.com

Spanx also dropped new two-piece styles: a plunge silhouette, similar to the one-piece, and a peplum top, which provides more coverage and is a unique statement for swimwear. Both bikini tops pair well with this high-waisted bikini bottom, which is designed to fit to your body, and not dig into your upper thighs.

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pique Plunge Bikini Top, $88; spanx.com

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom, $98; spanx.com

If you're looking for more sun protection, Spanx offers several swim styles with something many brands don't include: sleeves. That's right, both a short-sleeved and long-sleeved swimsuit are available at Spanx right now. The former is a timeless black one-piece with a cool keyhole cutout in the back, and latter is a long-sleeved shirt, which includes a playful peplum detail. The swim shirt is already sold out in black, but it's still available in white.

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge Short Sleeve One-Piece, $198; spanx.com

Spanx also mixed things up with a swim skort, which looks like its popular tennis skorts, but in a waterproof fabric, and a swim dress, which is so cute, you could wear it to happy hour after the beach.

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Shaping Plunge Swim Dress, $198; spanx.com

While these prices might seem high for swimsuits, like with everything Spanx makes, they're extremely high-quality and made to last years of wear, so the investment is worth it. Swim season is rapidly approaching, so snag your new favorite swimsuit before it's gone.

Spanx Swimwear
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pique Longline Flounce Swim Top, $98; spanx.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Tout
This 'Allergy-Alleviating' Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen This Year
Zappos Summer Sandal Sale Tout
More Than 500 Sandals from Crocs, Teva, Skechers, and More Comfy Shoe Brands Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now
Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off
Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Must-Have Spring Decor — Up to 53% Off
Related Articles
Zappos Summer Sandal Sale Tout
More Than 500 Sandals from Crocs, Teva, Skechers, and More Comfy Shoe Brands Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now
Kate Middleton Red dress
Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28
Damyuan Women's Walking Shoes
You Can Snag These $80 Sneakers That Feel Like 'Walking on Air' for as Little as $18 at Amazon
Goldie Hawn attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Goldie Hawn Copied Kate Hudson's Hands-Free Bag Look at the Mall, and You Can Too for $19
Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269
This Customer-Favorite Wireless Bra with 16,600+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Cicibird blouse TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Love This Blouse That's 'Great for Work' and 'True to Size,' and It's Up to 46% Off
Kate Hudson Pink Dress
Kate Hudson's '90s Accessory Is What You'll Want to Wear for Music Festivals, Hiking Trips, and Family BBQs
ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Bohemian Maxi Skirt
This New Maxi Skirt with Pockets Comes in 12 Colors, and It's Already on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Review (Week 3) TOUT
These Comfy Socks Are My Go-To Replacements for Worn-Out Pairs, and They're Just $3 at Amazon Right Now
Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly's Spring-Perfect Outfit Includes These Comfy Sandals We Turn to Every Summer
Ibfun Weekender Bag Tout
This Clever 3-Piece Weekender Bag Is So Roomy That There's 'Room to Spare,' and It's as Little as $40 at Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Tout
This Ashton Kutcher-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped More Adorable 'Peanuts'-Inspired Shoes
Milumia Women's Casual Blouse Tout
This Breezy Blouse That Shoppers Call 'Cute and Classy' Is on Sale for as Little as $22
brie larson marvel chantelle bra
The Brand Behind Brie Larson's Bra Magic from the Set of 'The Marvels' Is on Sale on Amazon
Taylor Swift saddle bag TOUT
Taylor Swift's Hands-Free Black Saddle Purse Is a Spring Accessory That Never Goes Out of Style
Tory Burch April Sale
Tory Burch Just Slashed Prices on Over 400 Spring Dresses, Handbags, and Sandals — Up to 50% Off