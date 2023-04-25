Spanx Swim Often Sells Out, but These Flattering New Shaping Bathing Suits Are Available Now

Spanx is best known for its high-quality bras worn by celebs like Kylie Jenner, its comfy lounge sets loved by Oprah Winfrey, and its booty-boosting leggings worn on repeat by Jennifer Garner. However, Spanx is also at the top of its game in another category: swimwear.

Ever since Spanx started designing practical swimsuits, the flattering styles have notoriously sold out quickly. But right now, eight new suits are surprisingly still in stock, and they're all designed like the brand's signature shapewear. This fresh Spanx swim collection has something for everyone: classic one-piece swimsuits, basic bikinis, long-sleeved options, a peplum top, and even — wait for it — a swim dress.

Every suit is made with a slightly textured smoothing and shaping pique fabric, so you can feel your best at the beach or pool. If this line of Spanx swimsuits is like its wildly popular predecessors, sizes will sell out quickly, so don't wait around to scoop up the timeless bathing suit you'll wear all summer long.

Spanx Swimsuits

Everyone needs a classic one-piece swimsuit in their lineup, and this black option by Spanx fits the bill. Featuring a subtle plunge neckline and a medium-coverage bottom, this suit is designed to flatter every body type. Thick straps will stay put on your shoulders and removable pads offer customizable support.

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One-Piece, $188; spanx.com

Spanx also dropped new two-piece styles: a plunge silhouette, similar to the one-piece, and a peplum top, which provides more coverage and is a unique statement for swimwear. Both bikini tops pair well with this high-waisted bikini bottom, which is designed to fit to your body, and not dig into your upper thighs.

Buy It! Spanx Pique Plunge Bikini Top, $88; spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom, $98; spanx.com

If you're looking for more sun protection, Spanx offers several swim styles with something many brands don't include: sleeves. That's right, both a short-sleeved and long-sleeved swimsuit are available at Spanx right now. The former is a timeless black one-piece with a cool keyhole cutout in the back, and latter is a long-sleeved shirt, which includes a playful peplum detail. The swim shirt is already sold out in black, but it's still available in white.

Buy It! Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge Short Sleeve One-Piece, $198; spanx.com

Spanx also mixed things up with a swim skort, which looks like its popular tennis skorts, but in a waterproof fabric, and a swim dress, which is so cute, you could wear it to happy hour after the beach.

Buy It! Spanx Shaping Plunge Swim Dress, $198; spanx.com

While these prices might seem high for swimsuits, like with everything Spanx makes, they're extremely high-quality and made to last years of wear, so the investment is worth it. Swim season is rapidly approaching, so snag your new favorite swimsuit before it's gone.

Buy It! Spanx Pique Longline Flounce Swim Top, $98; spanx.com

