Lifestyle Fashion We Just Found a Secret Spanx Sale — and It Includes the Leggings Jennifer Garner Has Worn Bras, shorts, and underwear are also marked down at this rare event By Alyssa Grabinski Published on February 9, 2023 07:00 AM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Let's talk about Spanx — particularly, all the Spanx styles that are on sale right now. For just a few more days, discount retailer Rue La La has markdowns on a bunch of different Spanx styles, including the Booty-Boost leggings, which celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell have worn, and a variety of shapewear and everyday undergarments. A Spanx sale this big doesn't happen often, especially at Rue La La, so you'll want to act fast and stock up on your favorites. To shop the sale, which ends on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m., you just have to create a free Rue La La account with your email address, and then get shopping! To help you out, we rounded up some of the best pieces that are on sale right now, and they're up to 61 percent off. Spanx on Sale at Rue La La Spanx Booty Boost Printed Legging, $49.99 (orig. $98) Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short, $25.99 (orig. $68) Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra, $19.99 (orig. $48) Spanx Active Printed 7/8 Legging, $49.99 (orig. $110) Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra, $39.99 (orig. $68) Spanx Go Lightly Cropped Tank, $29.99 (orig. $58) Spanx Two-Pack Ahhh-llelujah Thongs, $29.99 (orig. $40) The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits There really is no such thing as having too many pairs of leggings, and along with Garner and Bell, Kourtney Kardashian and Jessica Alba have also been seen in the Spanx Booty Boost leggings, if you need more convincing to add these to your virtual cart. The leggings, which are 48 percent off, feature a unique speckled print and have a hidden pocket in the back band so you can hide your phone. Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Printed Legging, $49.99 (orig. $98); ruelala.com A pair of quality athletic shorts is also a solid addition to your workout wardrobe (and your everyday one, too). They're great for both attending a fast-paced HIIT class and heading out on a casual stroll — and these faux leather bike shorts from Spanx are just $26 right now. You can't go wrong with shorts that have a shiny zebra print. Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short, $25.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com A full workout 'fit needs one more very important thing: a go-to sports bra. Originally $48, this blue camo-print option is currently 58 percent off. Best for lower-impact activities, it has removable cups and a cool strap situation in the back. Cute workout clothes make working out more fun, right? If you're all set on activewear but need something to wear underneath your clothes, check out the Spanx Two-Pack Ahhh-llelujah Thongs and the Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra while they're on sale. The sale ends in 48 hours and some sizes are already sold out, so head on over to Rue La La to shop more Spanx for less. Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra, $19.99 (orig. $48); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Active Printed 7/8 Legging, $49.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra, $39.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Go Lightly Cropped Tank, $29.99 (orig. $58); ruelala.com Rue La La Buy It! Spanx Two-Pack Ahhh-llelujah Thongs, $29.99 (orig. $40); ruelala.com