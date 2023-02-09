We Just Found a Secret Spanx Sale — and It Includes the Leggings Jennifer Garner Has Worn

Bras, shorts, and underwear are also marked down at this rare event

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx Rue La La Sale tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Let's talk about Spanx — particularly, all the Spanx styles that are on sale right now.

For just a few more days, discount retailer Rue La La has markdowns on a bunch of different Spanx styles, including the Booty-Boost leggings, which celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell have worn, and a variety of shapewear and everyday undergarments. A Spanx sale this big doesn't happen often, especially at Rue La La, so you'll want to act fast and stock up on your favorites.

To shop the sale, which ends on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m., you just have to create a free Rue La La account with your email address, and then get shopping! To help you out, we rounded up some of the best pieces that are on sale right now, and they're up to 61 percent off.

Spanx on Sale at Rue La La

There really is no such thing as having too many pairs of leggings, and along with Garner and Bell, Kourtney Kardashian and Jessica Alba have also been seen in the Spanx Booty Boost leggings, if you need more convincing to add these to your virtual cart. The leggings, which are 48 percent off, feature a unique speckled print and have a hidden pocket in the back band so you can hide your phone.

Spanx Booty Boost Printed Legging
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Printed Legging, $49.99 (orig. $98); ruelala.com

A pair of quality athletic shorts is also a solid addition to your workout wardrobe (and your everyday one, too). They're great for both attending a fast-paced HIIT class and heading out on a casual stroll — and these faux leather bike shorts from Spanx are just $26 right now. You can't go wrong with shorts that have a shiny zebra print.

Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short, $25.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com

A full workout 'fit needs one more very important thing: a go-to sports bra. Originally $48, this blue camo-print option is currently 58 percent off. Best for lower-impact activities, it has removable cups and a cool strap situation in the back. Cute workout clothes make working out more fun, right?

If you're all set on activewear but need something to wear underneath your clothes, check out the Spanx Two-Pack Ahhh-llelujah Thongs and the Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra while they're on sale.

The sale ends in 48 hours and some sizes are already sold out, so head on over to Rue La La to shop more Spanx for less.

Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Printed Low Impact Sports Bra, $19.99 (orig. $48); ruelala.com

SPANX Active Printed 7/8 Legging
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Active Printed 7/8 Legging, $49.99 (orig. $110); ruelala.com

Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Lightly Lined Demi Bra, $39.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com

Spanx Go Lightly Cropped Tank
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Go Lightly Cropped Tank, $29.99 (orig. $58); ruelala.com

Spanx 2pk Ahhh-llelujah Thongs
Rue La La

Buy It! Spanx Two-Pack Ahhh-llelujah Thongs, $29.99 (orig. $40); ruelala.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Loungewear Under $50 Tout
These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Afloia Air Purifiers for Home Large Room tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Air Purifier 'Does a Great Job' Reducing Dust — and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Loungewear Under $50 Tout
These Best-Selling Sweatshirts, Leggings, and Hoodies Are Trending on Amazon — and Prices Start at $12
Nordstrom Sweater Sale Tout
9 Cute and Cozy Sweaters on Sale for Under $35 to Grab at Nordstrom Right Now
Spanx new launch
The Spanx Pants Oprah Once Named Her 'Favorite' Are Now Available with Trendy Side Slits
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern wearing Veja sneakers
The Veja Sneakers Worn by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner, and More Are on Sale for Under $100
Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of And Just Like That... / Strathberry
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her New Handbag Collaboration 'Can Go with Any Carrie Bradshaw Outfit'
Selena Gomez Champion Sweatshirt Tout
Selena Gomez Posed Makeup-Free in a Cozy Sweatshirt from the Brand Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love
Kate Hudson Pajamas Tout
Kate Hudson Kicked Off the Anniversary of 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' in These Chic Patterned Pajamas
Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber
Over 150 The North Face Jackets, Vests, and Hoodies Are Secretly on Sale — but Only for 48 More Hours
MEROKEETY Women's 2023 Causal Long Balloon Sleeve Shirt Smocked Cuffs Tout
This $22 Blouse with Balloon Sleeves Was Just Released on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater tout
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
Nordstrom activewear sale TOUT
Nike, Sweaty Betty, The North Face, and More Top Activewear Brands Are Up to 75% Off at Nordstrom
Hanes Sweatshirt Sale
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Tout
Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Sarah Jessica Parker Pink Pants Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'