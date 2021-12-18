Spanx Just Put Its Best-Selling Leggings on Sale, Including the Butt-Lifting Pair Jennifer Garner Wears
Over the past couple of years, leggings have likely reigned supreme as the most-reached-for bottoms in your wardrobe. And one brand that has garnered a cult following of legging lovers, including celebrities, influencers, workout enthusiasts, and homebodies alike? Spanx. While Spanx leggings are well-made, comfortable, and super flattering (think: peach emoji butt), they also come with a price tag that reflects those qualities. So, when a Spanx sale rolls around, stopping everything you're doing to shop the limited-time discounts is a no-brainer.
This weekend only, Spanx is offering 30 percent off of some of its best-selling styles, including the camo leggings Reese Witherspoon wears and the butt-sculpting pair Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Garner own. Although you've probably heard Spanx loyalists (like Oprah) rave about how smoothing and versatile the brand's leggings are, the price points might have deterred you from making the investment at the time. That's why now, when you can score $110 faux leather leggings for $77 (a sporty take on the brand's coveted OG pair), it's time to take advantage. Chances are, you'll never look back.
Buy It! Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $77 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Another one of the brand's most-loved bottoms, the Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings — which usually cost $68 — are marked down to just $48, and the $98 faux leather camo leggings you can wear everywhere from the gym to brunch are just $69 this weekend. Plus, these soft velvet pants can be worn with a blouse for fancier events like holiday parties or layered with a cozy sweater for returning to the office in the new year — and they're on sale for $30 off until Sunday.
Buy It! Spanx Velvet Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
But with big discounts comes smart shoppers eager to scoop items up — and that's exactly what's happening at Spanx right now. Some popular styles are already selling out, so it's key to act fast before the site is wiped clean by Sunday. Not to mention, plenty of highly-coveted Spanx bras, underwear, and shapewear are discounted during the Spanx weekend sale, too.
If you already own a pair of Spanx leggings, you know that they're worth every penny — even at full price. The game-changing pants are made with shaping waistbands and contouring, butt-lifting designs that will have you feeling your best whether you're slipping them on for a workout, date night, or running errands. So, what are you waiting for? Shop more best-selling Spanx pants — for less than $70 — below.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $47.60 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, $61.60 (orig. $88); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Snake Shine Leggings, $68.60 (orig. $98); spanx.com
